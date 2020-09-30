Sachin Tendulkar Tips Shubman Gill To Be Kolkata's Standout Player In Dream11 IPL 2020

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently started a series on his YouTube channel named "Sachin's Game Changers". The Indian veteran released the first episode of the series on September 25 where he is seen doing a roundup of the first five matches of the cricketing extravaganza. After the end of another round of matches, Sachin Tendulkar is back with another episode of the series.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore pacer Isuru Udana slams trolls for mocking Ashok Dinda often

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Shubman Gill

On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar uploaded the latest episode of "Sachin's Game Changers" where he is seen doing the roundup of the Punjab vs Rajasthan and Hyderabad vs Kolkata matches. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar lauded Shubman Gill for playing with maturity despite losing wickets at the other end. Sachin Tendulkar added that he can see Shubman Gill play with maturity and taking responsibility as a batsman.

Sachin Tendulkar also stated that after Shubman Gill got out early in the first match, the frustration on his face was clearly visible. He reckoned that Shubman Gill wanted to do well, which he did in the second match. Tendulkar opined that he held one end and the rest of the team batted around him, which he predicted that it will be the way going forward for Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Natarajan's yorkers fuel Hyderabad's first win, Brett Lee lauds pacer

Shubman Gill helped Kolkata secured a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad to open their account on the points table. The talented youngster played a mature knock of 70 off 32 balls to see his side home. He was also named the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning winnings. Kolkata will hope that Gill carries the same form for the rest of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Hyderabad: Top highlights and stats from Hyderabad's first win

Is Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill?

Speculations are rife that Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is dating Kolkata star batsman Shubman Gill. The news of their relationship is doing the rounds for a while now. 'Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill' has been a hot topic for some time now and their social media activity adds fuel to the conjectures as fans attempt to gauge what's cooking between the two.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a regular feature on each other's comments section on social media, making fans wonder about their relationship. From using the same captions for their posts to showering praise for each other, both Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have kept their fans intrigued.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 12 Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai

SOURCE: SACHIN TENDULKAR & SHUBMAN GILL INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.