Sachin Tendulkar Clarifies Nicholas Pooran's Fielding Effort NOT The Best He Has Ever Seen

Nicholas Pooran showcased breathtaking athleticism while guarding the boundary line during the historic Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The West Indian's diving effort to save the ball from crossing the ropes grabbed several eyeballs as fans and people from the cricket fraternity showered praises for the splendid effort. Nicholas Pooran's diving effort vs Rajasthan left cricket fans spellbound.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also was left spellbound by Pooran's gravity-defying efforts in the deep to save valuable runs for his side. The 'Little Master' took to his Twitter account and hailed the fielding effort as the best save the cricketer has seen in his life. Punjab's fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes, acknowledged Tendulkar's comments and applauded his team's fielding standards in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

Jonty, I was talking about saves on the boundary line.



In your territory (30 yard circle), you were undoubtedly the best! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/tZSq3VL1Y5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar responded to Jonty Rhodes' comments by mentioning that he was referring to Pooran's save as the best he had seen on the boundary ropes. However, when it comes to the 30-yard circle, the Punjab team's fielding coach is undoubtedly the best. While fielders have struggled to gather the ball cleanly under lights in the Dream11 IPL, Pooran pulling out something as extraordinary as that, is likely to raise the benchmark in the cash-rich league.

Nicolas Pooran diving effort vs Rajasthan:

Jonty Rhodes, who is known to be one of the greatest fielders of the era, also gave a standing ovation to Nicholas Pooran for his marvellous save. What makes the save even more fascinating is the fact that the West Indies cricketer caught the ball with only one hand, and as he realised he was going over the rope, he threw the ball back in play in mid-air to save precious runs for his team. The full video can be watched here:

Rajasthan record highest ever Dream11 IPL run chase

Fans of the game experienced a spectacular contest between the two sides in the 9th game of Dream11 IPL 2020. Riding on Mayank Agarwal's maiden IPL ton, and KL Rahul's stunning half-century, the Punjab side managed to post a colossal total of 223 runs after being put in to bat. Rajasthan recorded the highest successful run chase in the league's history after a six-hitting master class from Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia. Skipper Steve Smith also chipped in yet again with a quick-fire 50.

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

