Sachin Tendulkar Slams Sheldon Cottrell For Not Trying Enough Yorkers Vs Rahul Tewatia

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side defeated KL Rahul’s Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring Dream11 IPL 2020 thriller at Sharjah on September 27. On the back of blitzkriegs from Sanju Samson (85 runs off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (53 from 31), Rajasthan chased down Punjab’s total of 223 with three balls to spare to go at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. A day after the match, former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media accounts where he praised Rahul Tewatia’s six-hitting spree but also questioned some of the death-over bowling tactics from Punjab’s bowlers in the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar talks about Tewatia 5 sixes vs Punjab

Sachin Tendulkar, as part of his ongoing social media series Sachin’s GameChangers, summed up the high-scoring Rajasthan vs Punjab game on Monday, September 28. According to the legendary cricketer, the “game changing” moment of the match came during the 18th over of Rajasthan’s run-chase where Rahul Tewatia smacked Punjab’s West Indies import Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes. Sachin Tendulkar emphasised on the importance of bowling yorkers in the death overs, especially on a small batting-friendly ground like Sharjah.

The ‘Master Blaster’ further said that Sheldon Cottrell only attempted one yorker in his entire expensive 30-run over. The batting icon said that he “failed to understand” the tactics displayed by Cottrell as well as by other Punjab bowlers, who leaked runs against Rajasthan’s batsmen. According to Sachin Tendulkar, bowlers should not rely on slower balls at high-scoring small venues like Sharjah where the ball tends to skid through to connect with the bat.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Rahul Tewatia 5 sixes vs Punjab, questions Punjab bowlers for not bowling enough yorkers

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia 5 sixes vs Punjab, watch video

5 sixes, 1 over - A Tewatia special.



Rahul Tewatia blasted 5 sixes in one Cottrell over to change the game in a flash. Relive this game-changing moment over and over again.https://t.co/p5SKMwALlz #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Image source: PTI and IPLT20.COM

