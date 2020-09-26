Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Amid Anushka Sharma Comment Row, Irfan Pathan Indicates Blanket Respect To Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came out in support of Sunil Gavaskar after the latter faced backlash for his remark on Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Last Updated:
Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came out in support of Sunil Gavaskar after the latter faced severe backlash for his remark on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli during Bangalore's game against Punjab on Thursday. 

Sunil Gavaskar, on-air as a commentator during the Dream11 IPL 2020, had spoken about the Bangalore captain, “He knows that he can get better if he practises more. During the lockdown, he only practiced on the bowling of Anushka, as was evident in the video. But that  is not going to be enough.” 

Sunil Gavaskar's comment was met with strong criticism from fans as they demanded his apology over the 'unneeded' remark. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan voiced support for Sunil Gavaskar, urging the fans to 'always' respect the legend.

READ | Sunil Gavaskar Explains Statement After Anushka Sharma Slams Him For 'distasteful' Remark

Irfan Pathan supports Gavaskar over Anushka Sharma row

READ | Zareen Khan Slams Sunil Gavaskar For His 'distasteful' Comment Against Anushka Sharma

Fans left divided over Gavaskar's comment

READ | Anushka Sharma Shames Sunil Gavaskar For Accusing Her Over Virat Kohli; Demands He Explain

Sunil Gavaskar attempts clarification on his comment

Sunil Gavaskar defended his remarks, saying it was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound. Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment".

"I've not made any sexist comment. Neither have I blamed Anushka for anything. I would urge people to re-visit the clip and see what I have actually said. I did not say anything wrong. It was not sexist. Someone just made a headline, out of context. I would urge people to watch the clip again. It's not that Kohli got out when I said that, he was in fact, batting and got out quite later. So there's no blame game here." Regardless of his explanation, the remark sparked off horrific trolling of Anushka Sharma for absolutely no reason at all.

Anushka Sharma lashes out over 'distasteful remark' 

Anushka Sharma termed Sunil Gavaskar's comments as ‘distasteful’ and hit out at the legend for being dragged into cricket again, with the actor slamming similar occurrences in the past. Calling it a ‘sweeping statement accusing a wife for her husband’s game’,  she sought ‘respect’ and asked why the former Indian opener had not used other words to describe the Team India Captain’s performance.  

READ | Kangana Condemns Gavaskar's Comment On Anushka; Slams Her For 'selective Feminism'

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul feature in Dream11 IPL 2020's special Week 1 review; watch video

30 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominate H2H stats

46 mins ago

Kumar Sangakkara pays tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, recalls memories from award ceremony

1 hour ago

Dean Jones death: Aus legend wins fun golf game with Brett Lee in hotel corridor; watch

1 hour ago

Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan posts cryptic, witty tweet over Anushka Sharma controversy

1 hour ago

Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma leaves celebs divided as legend clarifies

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS