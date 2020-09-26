Amid Anushka Sharma Comment Row, Irfan Pathan Indicates Blanket Respect To Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan came out in support of Sunil Gavaskar after the latter faced severe backlash for his remark on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli during Bangalore's game against Punjab on Thursday.

Sunil Gavaskar, on-air as a commentator during the Dream11 IPL 2020, had spoken about the Bangalore captain, “He knows that he can get better if he practises more. During the lockdown, he only practiced on the bowling of Anushka, as was evident in the video. But that is not going to be enough.”

Sunil Gavaskar's comment was met with strong criticism from fans as they demanded his apology over the 'unneeded' remark. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan voiced support for Sunil Gavaskar, urging the fans to 'always' respect the legend.

Irfan Pathan supports Gavaskar over Anushka Sharma row

Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020

Fans left divided over Gavaskar's comment

He is a living legend and has always been a role model for millions of us ! He was just referring to the viral video of Virat and nothing more than that, his statement that virat was practicing during lockdown with wife has been blown out of proportion. — Rafi (@rafikhanINC) September 25, 2020

But dragging her into the conversation in spite of knowing the fact that she has faced so much was not expected.

Yes, people have clearly misquoted his words, but shouldn't have spoken at the first place — Selwin Kolge (@KolgeSelwin) September 25, 2020

Sunny Sir was just referring to a clip that went viral where @imVkohli was batting & @AnushkaSharma bowling to him. Gavaskar sir is a man of humour. Don't think there was any derogatory remark about anyone. Please check. Let's not crucify our legends. Let's relish their talent. — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) September 26, 2020

I guess, for the first time, I'm disagreeing with your view. That remark was absolutely uncalled for. Calling out wrong behaviour isn't disrespecting someone :) — Wear 😷. Wash 👐. Maintain ↔️ (@HarleenVij) September 25, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar attempts clarification on his comment

Sunil Gavaskar defended his remarks, saying it was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound. Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment".

"I've not made any sexist comment. Neither have I blamed Anushka for anything. I would urge people to re-visit the clip and see what I have actually said. I did not say anything wrong. It was not sexist. Someone just made a headline, out of context. I would urge people to watch the clip again. It's not that Kohli got out when I said that, he was in fact, batting and got out quite later. So there's no blame game here." Regardless of his explanation, the remark sparked off horrific trolling of Anushka Sharma for absolutely no reason at all.

There is nothing wrong in what #SunilGavaskar said. He was just mentioning how Virat Kohli didn't stop practicing with Anushka helping him during lockdown. Bina bat ki controversy!

pic.twitter.com/UFoFTddA33 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) September 25, 2020

Anushka Sharma lashes out over 'distasteful remark'

Anushka Sharma termed Sunil Gavaskar's comments as ‘distasteful’ and hit out at the legend for being dragged into cricket again, with the actor slamming similar occurrences in the past. Calling it a ‘sweeping statement accusing a wife for her husband’s game’, she sought ‘respect’ and asked why the former Indian opener had not used other words to describe the Team India Captain’s performance.

