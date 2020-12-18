Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks MASSIVE Joe Root Record After Rearguard In Adelaide

Cheteshwar Pujara created many records during India’s maiden Test series triumph in Australia earlier. India's test specialist has managed to continue down the same track as he broke yet another record during his innings in the India vs Australia 1st Test.

Is Pujara India's new Rahul Dravid?

Often sees as a modern-day Rahul Dravid, India’s new wall has now faced the most number of balls by any player against Australia. Pujara has met with 3,609 balls against Australia. Pujara’s record, took in 28 innings across the last 10 years, makes him the topmost player to face most deliveries by Australian bowlers. Pujara helped himself to a fighting 43 runs in 160 balls for the Indian team on the first day of India vs Australia 1st Test that took place at the Adelaide Oval.

Also Read Dinesh Karthik Hails Ricky Ponting For Prediction On IPL Mentee Prithvi Shaw's Wicket

Pujara overtakes Joe Root

Cheteshwar Pujara overtook England skipper Joe Root as he set the record for facing most deliveries against Australia in Test cricket. The English skipper’s record against arch-rivals Australia is at 3607 deliveries faced. Next on the list is another fellow English batsman. Former English skipper, Alastair Cook has faced 3,274 balls against Australia while Pujara’s teammate and Indian team captain Virat Kohli has met over 3,115 balls.

The Indian southpaw played a trademark calm, composed konk while at the crease. He kept on going and did not look like giving his wicket away easily. However, he was undone only by the brilliance of Nathan Lyon. The Aussie spinner has often haunted the Saurashtra based player and managed to get the better of him for the 10th time in Test matches.

Also Read Virat Kohli Breaks Tiger Pataudi's 51-yr Record To Achieve Sizeable Feat Versus Australia

India vs Australia live update

After managing 233/6 at the end of Day 1, India folded up for 244 as their batting tail managed to add only 11 runs to the overnight score before losing all remaining wickets. Mitchell Starc managed to trouble the Indian batsmen especially with the second new ball and ended with figures of 4/53.

Also Read Dinner Break: Bumrah Dismisses Openers To Bring India Back In The Game

Currently, the Indian team have started their bowling innings and have managed to get rid of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns. Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling with great rhythm and was responsible for the two dismissals. Fans can catch India vs Australia live action from 9:30 AM IST onwards. The match is being televised live on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3 channels in India. It can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read India Vs Australia 2020: Traditional New Year's Test Set To Be Shifted Out Of Sydney?

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.