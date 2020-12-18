India Vs Australia 2020: Traditional New Year's Test Set To Be Shifted Out Of Sydney?

The third match of the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 Test series is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11 next year. The iconic stadium has been the venue for Australia’s New Year Tests for the past many years. Apparently, the age-old tradition is in threat of being put aside this time around due to a recent surge of Sydney COVID-19 cases in the city’s Northern Beaches.

India vs Australia 2020: Watch highlights from first Test, Day 1

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Steve Smith's Bromance Gets New Name From Aussie Media; Netizens Divided

Rise in Sydney COVID-19 cases might prompt Cricket Australia to look for an alternate venue

The tickets for the India vs Australia 3rd Test match are set to go on sale today (Friday, December 18). As stated by news.com.au in their report, as many as 17 new COVID-19 positive cases emerged from Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The residents of the surrounding area have already been advised to stay at home. Due to the contagious nature of the disease, if the situation spirals out of control, Cricket Australia might look for alternate plans to go ahead with their annual tradition of New Year Test match.

The report stated that Cricket Australia might consider organising the third Test behind closed doors, despite of the venue witnessing full houses during the recently-concluded limited-overs affairs. Other likely possibilities for the Australian cricket board is to either postpone the game or make a change in venue. However, the latter of the two would be a “logistic nightmare” for Cricket Australia, according to The Courier-Mail’s Robert Craddock.

Also Read | Pink Ball Thrills Netizens As India & Australia Duke It Out Under Adelaide's Twilight Sky

India vs Australia schedule: A look into entire Test itinerary

Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia schedule for the four-match Test series.

India vs Australia 1st Test – Adelaide Oval between December 17 and December 21

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

Also Read | India Fans Call Cheteshwar Pujara 'Modern Day Wall' As He Makes Australian Bowlers Toil

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 35-2 after 19 overs on Day 2 of the ongoing series-opening Test match at Adelaide. Earlier in the day, the visitors only managed to add another 11 runs to their overnight total as they were shot out for 244. Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc took 4-53 while Pat Cummins claimed figures of 3-48. As of now, Australia trail India’s first-innings total by 209 runs.

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reveals First Moment That Made Him Feel Capable To Play For India: WATCH

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.