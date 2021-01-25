Cheteshwar Pujara Discloses How Rishabh Pant Mentioned Him In EPIC Sledge To Tim Paine

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara played a pivotal role in his side’s twin Test series wins in Australia on their last two Test tours. Moreover, he was adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ during India’s historic triumph Down Under back in 2018-19. Apparently, he also witnessed some hilarious sledging incidents between Indian and Australian players during that series, as he revealed in an interview earlier.

Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday, January 25. On the occasion of Pujara's 33rd birthday, here is a look back at the time when he revealed how his name was brought up by Rishabh Pant during one of his sledges for Australian captain Tim Paine back in the 2018-19 series.

Cheteshwar Pujara narrates a moment from Rishabh Pant vs Tim Paine rivalry

Cheteshwar Pujara interacted with Gaurav Kapur through the latter’s Oaktree Sports Show in July 2019. When asked about some of the most talkative personalities in the team, the cricketer named Rishabh Pant as one of those players who “speaks all the time”. He even cited an incident involving Pant from India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19.

Cheteshwar Pujara said that he was standing at the slips when Rishabh Pant was having a go at Tim Paine from behind the stumps. When Paine had scored 15 runs from 40-odd balls, Pujara recalled Pant’s sledging for Paine by saying “Not everyone is Pujara”. The hilarious sledging chant was in reference to Pujara’s own resilient stay across four Tests of that series, where he batted for hours to aggregate 521 runs at an average of 74.42.

Incidentally, even during the 2020-21 series, nothing changed as Pant was in his element so much that Australian commentators actually wanted him to 'zip it' as his chatter was considered a distraction especially when the bowler is about to bowl. Pant got into verbal duels with the likes of Paine and Matthew Wade, with much success.

Here is a look at the entire Cheteshwar Pujara interview where he speaks about Rishabh Pant’s sledging tactics against Australian players.

Cheteshwar Pujara Test career

The Cheteshwar Pujara Test career composes of some staggering numbers. The Gujarat-based cricketer has played 81 Tests since his international debut in 2010. Across 136 Test innings, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 6,111 runs at an average of 47.74 with 18 tons and 28 half-centuries. Pujara’s highest score in Tests is the 206* he scored against England in Ahmedabad back in November 2012.

