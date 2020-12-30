Cheteshwar Pujara Equals Big Record Shared By Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

The recently-concluded India vs Australia Boxing Day Test went in favour of the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side as the visitors put their 36-all-out capitulation of Adelaide behind them. India’s eight-wicket victory also brought the ongoing four-match series to level terms as the two sides now gear up for a New Year challenge at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) next week. Interestingly, Indian batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara levelled a rare record with the win and joined an elite club that features some of the biggest names from his country’s rich cricketing heritage.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Ajinkya Rahane and Co. win Boxing Day bout, level series 1-1

India vs Australia 2020: Cheteshwar Pujara registers his 7th SENA win

India’s batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut in 2010. Since then, the right-handed batsman has featured in 79 matches for his side. Remarkably, the cricketer has been a part of an Indian win seven times in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). The aforementioned number places him among some of the greats of Indian cricket.

Seasoned speedster Ishant Sharma leads the Indian chart with eight wins in SENA countries. He is followed by his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara and former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman, all with seven wins each in alienating SENA playing conditions. Pujara now has the chance to overtake the batting icons from the yesteryears to join his teammate Sharma if Team India carries their winning momentum in the remaining two Tests of the ongoing Australian summer.

India vs Australia 2020 series: the road ahead

The India vs Australia 2020 series will now move ahead with the all-important third Test of the tour. The two sides are set to collide at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7 onwards in what appears to be a yet another gripping five-day set of an arm-wrestle. Apart from the winning momentum, the tourists will also be boosted by the return of dynamic opening batsman Rohit Sharma. Sharma earlier had to sit out of the Australian tour due to an injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

