12 West Indies Players Decline To Tour Bangladesh; Kraigg Brathwaite To Lead Test Squad

Ahead of the West Indies tour of Bangladesh slated to begin on January 20, 2021, the Windies selection panel has revealed that as many as 10 players have opted out of the month-long tour to Asian country due to COVID-19 related concerns. These include the likes of Test skipper Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Out of the 10 aforementioned players, Test skipper Jason Holder has been in the COVID-19 bubble for the longest as he participated in the CPL, IPL, New Zealand tour and is currently in Australia for the BBL.

Apart from these 10, Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich have opted out of the tour citing personal reasons. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka. The West Indies touring party are due to arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15. The three-match ODI series will commence on January 20 and will end on January 25 whereas the two-match Test series is slated to begin on February 3.

The two-Test Matches will be a part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World Test Championship, and the three ODIs are the first matches in West Indies ICC World Cup Super League campaign with the opportunity to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023. Kraigg Brathwaite has been named as the skipper for the Test squad while Jermaine Blackwood has been named the Vice-Captain. 34-year-old Jason Mohammed will lead the Men in Maroon in the limited-overs' series and Sunil Ambris will serve as his deputy.

Youngsters earn call-ups

The West Indies selection panel announced the squads for the tour of Bangladesh on Tuesday. The squad features several debutants considering the number of veterans that have opted out of the tour. Kavem Hodge, the right-handed top-order batsman, has earned a maiden call-up in the Test squad; while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and all-rounder Kyle Mayers will be touring in the Test squad for the first time, after making trips to England and New Zealand as reserves this year. Mayers made his T20I debut against New Zealand last month. Moreover, Akeal Hosein (all-rounder) and Kjorn Ottley (left-handed top-order batsman) have earned their maiden call-ups for the ODI squad.

Announcing the squads, CWI chief selector Roger Harper said, "Kavem Hodge will be on his first tour with the team. He has been around for a few years and has made a case for himself and he now gets his chance. The fact that he also bowls left arm spin has certainly helped his cause. We also have Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley, who have both toured with the team to England and New Zealand as reserves, being selected in the Test Squad for the first time. Moseley coming off successful ‘A Team’ games in New Zealand and Mayers who has performed well in each of the CWI regional tournaments and also the CPL, over the last year."

“The absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year. He will be very keen to make his mark. Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions. Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive. I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level,” he added.

Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican

ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr

