Cheteshwar Pujara Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar For GIANT Indian All-time Test Record

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara notched up his 28th Test half-century on Day 5 of the series-deciding thriller at The Gabba. Scoring a well-controlled 56 from 211 balls, Pujara was later trapped in front of stumps by Australian quick Pat Cummins. The batting barnacle is known for occupying hours at the crease and his latest knock unlocked a major milestone for the cricketer.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his half-century, watch video

India vs Australia 4th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara pips Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar in an elite list

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the architects of India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia on their previous trip Down Under back in 2018-19. The right-handed batsman top scored with 521 runs and was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ for his batting heroics.

Pujara’s 56-run knock against India at The Gabba on Day 5 kept India in contention for another series win as they look to defend their Border-Gavaskar Trophy honours. Since his innings lasted more than 200 balls, the cricketer has now faced 200-plus balls in an innings the most number of times for any Indian batsmen in Tests against Australia.

His innings at The Gabba marks the ninth occasion for Pujara where he has faced more than 200 balls in an innings against Australia. He overtook the record of eight times previously held by former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar. Meanwhile, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar is next on the list with seven such occasions while skipper Virat Kohli follows him behind with six instances.

Cheteshwar Pujara stats

The Cheteshwar Pujara stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Across 136 innings spanning 81 Tests, the 32-year-old has aggregated 6,111 runs. He has compiled 18 centuries and 28 half-centuries in the process.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 308-5 in 94.2 overs. The visitors still require another 20 runs to manufacture a famous series win with five wickets in hand and 5.4 overs remaining in the day.

India vs England 2021

After the hectic tour of Australia, the Indian team will play hosts to England between February and March for four Tests, five T20Is and three ODI matches. Here is a look at the entire schedule for the upcoming India vs England 2021 series.

