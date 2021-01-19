Cheteshwar Pujara Joins THIS Elite Club Ft. Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers After Day 5 Vigil

Seasoned Australian spinner Nathan Lyon entered the series-deciding Test match at The Gabba just four wickets shy of joining the 400-wicket club. The ongoing match is also the 100th of his Test career which began back in August 2011 against Sri Lanka. Apparently, Lyon’s 100th Test might turn out to be a forgettable chapter of his storied career as the game seemed to be headed towards an exciting finish for India late on Day 5.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking 398th wicket, watch video

Also Read | IND Vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's Best Tweets On Aus Vs Ind Series That Have Entertained Fans

India vs Australia 4th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes Nathan Lyon’s biggest nightmare

Even though Nathan Lyon holds some staggering stats that decorates his glittering Test career, the off-spinner has sustained his share of struggles against some world class batsmen of his era. Currently the third highest wicket-taker of all time for Australia, batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara and his teammates Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have taken a liking to the ‘GOAT’ of Australian cricket.

On Day 5 of the thriller at The Gabba, India’s batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara notched up his 28th Test fifty. In the process of his gutsy Day 5 vigil, the cricketer completed 500 runs against Nathan Lyon in Test cricket. Pujara is now the most successful batsmen in the world against Lyon, in terms of number of runs scored, as he leads his captain Virat Kohli (410 runs) by more than 90 runs.

Also Read | Joe Root Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith In Rare WTC Record

Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, former South African captain AB de Villiers also got the measure of Lyon’s spin routine during his playing days. The legendary batsman scored 342 runs against Lyon and he is followed by current Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane with 331 runs to his name. Here is a look at the entire list of most successful batsmen against one of the greatest spinners of the modern era.

Pujara has scored his most Test runs against Lyon. (500-plus)



Kohli has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (410)



ABD has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (342)



Rahane has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (331)



Root has scored his most Test runs v Lyon. (322)#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Eyes Emulating TOP All-time Record Owned Only By Virat Kohli In Test Cricket

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 248-4 in 83 overs. The visitors require another 80 runs to manufacture one of their most famous wins in Test history. With nearly 17 overs left in the day and seven wickets to get for Australia, Rishabh Pant (46*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently holding fort for India out in the middle.

Also Read | AB De Villiers Set To Achieve MASSIVE First-ever Landmark Amongst Overseas Players In IPL

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.