Rahul Dravid Birthday: Cheteshwar Pujara Pays Ideal Tribute To The Original 'Wall'

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored 77 runs from 205 balls to help his side secure a draw against Australia on Day 5 of the third Test at the SCG.

Aakash Saini
Rahul Dravid birthday

Cheteshwar Pujara saw off 205 deliveries to become one of the headline acts for India in their match-saving grace against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pujara, who is often referred to as the modern-day ‘Wall’ of Indian batting, did the same on original ‘Wall’ Rahul Dravid’s birthday. Interestingly, the 32-year-old batsman from Saurashtra also matched a unique landmark which was previously achieved by Dravid during his playing days.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates India’s match-saving efforts

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 6,000 Test runs, matches Rahul Dravid

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 77 runs from 205 balls to notch up his 27th Test fifty and his second of the match. When Pujara reached 47*, he completed 6,000 runs in Tests. In doing so, he became only the 11th Indian batsman, thus joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781), Virender Sehwag (8,586), Virat Kohli (7,318), Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6,215) and Gundappa Viswanath (6,080).

Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujara’s feat came against Australia, i.e. the same nation against whom he made his Test debut back in October 2010. He did the same on Rahul Dravid’s 48th birthday, who also registered his 6,000th Test run against Australia. Dravid joined the 6,000-run Indian club during the 2003 Adelaide Test, en route to scoring his then career-best 233.

Cheteshwar Pujara stats and highest score

The Cheteshwar Pujara stats in Test cricket compose of some staggering numbers. In a career spanning 10 years and 80 Tests (134 innings), the right-handed batsman has compiled 6,030 runs at an average of 47.85. He has plundered 18 tons and 27 half-centuries in the process. Cheteshwar Pujara's highest score in Tests remains his 206* against England in November 2012.

Rahul Dravid birthday

Rahul Dravid, one of the greatest batsmen in the world, turned 48 on Monday, January 11. To commemorate the occasion of the 48th Rahul Dravid birthday, both BCCI and the ICC extended their wishes for the decorated cricketer.

Image source: PTI

 

