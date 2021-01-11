Rahul Dravid Birthday: Cheteshwar Pujara Pays Ideal Tribute To The Original 'Wall'

Cheteshwar Pujara saw off 205 deliveries to become one of the headline acts for India in their match-saving grace against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Pujara, who is often referred to as the modern-day ‘Wall’ of Indian batting, did the same on original ‘Wall’ Rahul Dravid’s birthday. Interestingly, the 32-year-old batsman from Saurashtra also matched a unique landmark which was previously achieved by Dravid during his playing days.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates India’s match-saving efforts

Proud of the courage and character shown by the team 🇮🇳

Looking forward to the next challenge!#AUSvIND #TestCricketAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/4ucBEselUW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 6,000 Test runs, matches Rahul Dravid

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 77 runs from 205 balls to notch up his 27th Test fifty and his second of the match. When Pujara reached 47*, he completed 6,000 runs in Tests. In doing so, he became only the 11th Indian batsman, thus joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781), Virender Sehwag (8,586), Virat Kohli (7,318), Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6,215) and Gundappa Viswanath (6,080).

Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket!



What a fine player he has been 🔥



He is also closing in on a fifty in the #AUSvIND Test. pic.twitter.com/MMApa5sIs9 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Interestingly, Cheteshwar Pujara’s feat came against Australia, i.e. the same nation against whom he made his Test debut back in October 2010. He did the same on Rahul Dravid’s 48th birthday, who also registered his 6,000th Test run against Australia. Dravid joined the 6,000-run Indian club during the 2003 Adelaide Test, en route to scoring his then career-best 233.

A fitting birthday gift for Rahul Dravid 🎁



An extraordinary display of resistance, fight and patience by India today 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5RLA5aqnQp — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara stats and highest score

The Cheteshwar Pujara stats in Test cricket compose of some staggering numbers. In a career spanning 10 years and 80 Tests (134 innings), the right-handed batsman has compiled 6,030 runs at an average of 47.85. He has plundered 18 tons and 27 half-centuries in the process. Cheteshwar Pujara's highest score in Tests remains his 206* against England in November 2012.

Rahul Dravid birthday

Rahul Dravid, one of the greatest batsmen in the world, turned 48 on Monday, January 11. To commemorate the occasion of the 48th Rahul Dravid birthday, both BCCI and the ICC extended their wishes for the decorated cricketer.

509 international caps🧢

24,208 international runs🏏

48 international tons 👍

Most catches (210) in Tests 👌

Over 10,000 runs in both Tests & ODIs 👏



Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/X2E181x5jK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

🏏 More than 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs

🌟 194 fifty-plus scores

👐 Most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper

🔴 Most balls faced in Test cricket

🔥 Only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships



Happy birthday to the incredible Rahul Dravid 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YeSVrSwlbT — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

