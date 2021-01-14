AB De Villiers Set To Achieve MASSIVE First-ever Landmark Amongst Overseas Players In IPL

The Bangalore IPL team might not have a championship trophy to boast about, but they surely have a number of stellar match-winners in their ranks. Alongside captain Virat Kohli, swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers has also successfully established himself as a mainstay in the team's line-up over the years. The South African's phenomenal performances with the bat have earned him a lucrative contract from the franchise season after season, and the player could well go down in the history books if the management decides to retain him for the forthcoming edition as well.

IPL 2021 auction: AB de Villiers to become the first overseas player to earn INR 100 crores from the cash-rich league

The Bangalore side impressed significantly with their performance in the first half of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the side failed to capitalize on their momentum and failed to enter the Final. In an attempt to change the fortunes of the side, the think-tank will have to go back to their drawing boards ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions. Moreover, the players they choose to retain ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, will also be worth noticing.

ALSO READ | Vikram Rathour Says Rishabh Pant Was Unaware Of The Infamous Pitch Scuffing Incident

The team is likely to retain the dynamic duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, as the franchise has a tendency to formulate a core group around the two stalwarts. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, the hard-hitting batsman has pocketed over ₹91 crore over the years for his participation in the competition. Hence, if the Bangalore team retains the player for the 14th edition as well, the player is likely to earn somewhere around ₹11 crore for the season. This will make him the first foreign player to cross the ₹100 crore mark in terms of remuneration.

ALSO READ | David Warner's Comical Post On Virat Kohli's Daughter Being Born Crosses 2 MILLION Likes

AB de Villiers IPL 2020 price

Popularly known as 'Mr. 360', the star player has been a part of the T20 league since its inception. The Bangalore team acquired the player's services in 2011, and he has been an inseparable part of the squad since then. The franchise also pays him handsomely every year. The AB de Villiers IPL 2020 price was a staggering ₹11 crore, although there were few more expensive players than him from abroad during the previous season such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes.

ALSO READ | Vikram Rathour Says Team India Not Affected By Off-field Incidents Ahead Of 4th Test

A look at AB de Villiers net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com, he has a net worth of around $21 million (₹148 crores approximately). AB de Villiers earns a net annual income of $USD 3 million. Apart from the Indian Premier League, the player also takes part in several global franchise-based T20 competitions and earns a lucrative paycheck for the same.AB de Villiers also rakes in money from his endorsement deals. Some of the brands that he has had associations with are Audi, Puma, Mont Blanc, and MRF among others.

ALSO READ | Josh Hazlewood Brushes Off India's SCG Rearguard, Claims Australia Start As 'favourites'

DISCLAIMER: The above-mentioned AB de Villiers net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.