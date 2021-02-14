Cheteshwar Pujara To Not Field For India After Being Hit On His Right Hand On Day 1: BCCI

In the latest development, BCCI informed that batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will not be fielding on Day 2 at the Chepauk after he complained of pain in his right hand on Day one of the second Test. Pujara was hit on his right hand while he was batting during India's first innings and complained of pain at the end of the day's play. Providing a mid-match update, BCCI informed of Pujara's absence from the field on Sunday.

Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second @Paytm Test against England at Chepauk. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/k0KkFOiHVC — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021

India rip England apart

Debutant Axar Patel had the dream start to his Test career as he dismissed England skipper and in-form batsman Joe Root. Ravichandran Ashwin struck thrice to remove Ben Stokes, Dom Sibley, and Daniel Lawrence, handing India the advantage right after lunch on Day 2. India will be eyeing to bowl out England by the end of Day 2 in order to gain a firmer grip on the Test and to secure a victory.

England suffered an early setback on Day 2 of the second Test at Chepauk after losing opener Rory Burns in the third ball of their innings as Ishant Sharma struck early for India in the first session. Resuming play on Sunday at 300, Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at 58 runs as he led India to 329 runs before they were bowled out. While Moeen Ali picked two wickets off his first over in the day, India's innings were wrapped up by pacer Olly Stone as he dismissed Kuldeep and Siraj. England are at 52 runs at the loss of five wickets in seven overs at the time of the publishing of this story.

India dominate proceedings on Day 1

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, opener Rohit Sharma (161) and Ajinkya Rahane batted well on a difficult surface after the hosts had lost their top-order even before breaching the three-figure mark. After both the set batsmen were dismissed, it appeared as if India would suffer a batting collapse after Ravichandran Ashwin also followed with just 13 runs to his name. Nonetheless, Pant had other ideas as he went after the English bowlers. He was unbeaten at 33 including five boundaries and a maximum as India's scorecard read 300/6 at stumps on Day 1. This is a must-win contest for Team India in order to stay alive in the four-match series. More importantly, the Virat Kohli-led side cannot afford to lose another match in this series as it will end their chances of playing the ICC World Test Championship final at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's between June 18-22 against New Zealand.

