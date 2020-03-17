Cheteshwar Pujara Unperturbed Over Not Batting For Entertainment Or Social Media

Recently crowned Ranji Trophy champion Cheteshwar Pujara admits that his aim is solely to win matches for India and Saurashtra and not entertain people. The Saurashtra batsman, who been likened a lot to Rahul Dravid for their dogged batting style, has been one of India's mainstays in the Test circuit since Dravid retired in 2012. Cheteshwar Pujara added that he is unperturbed by not being an 'entertaining' or a 'social media friendly' player.

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra star Cheteshwar Pujara not worried over not being an entertaining batsman

Chesteshwar Pujara has been one of the first names of the team sheet in the longest format of the game and has been a vital part of India's resurgence to claim the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Pujara has dealt his fair share of criticism and has been incessantly trolled for his low strike rate. In an interview with a leading Indian news agency, the recently crowned Ranji Trophy champion said that he is not perturbed by the trolls and added that he is not worried about not being an entertaining or social media friendly player. Cheteshwar Pujara further added that many audiences cannot understand his game and he cannot bat for social media.

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat lead Saurashtra to glory

The Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title after defeating Bengal in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy final. Cheteshwar Pujara, who missed most of the Ranji Trophy season due to national team commitments, played a gritty knock in the final, scoring 66 off 237 deliveries to help Saurashtra achieve a first-innings lead. Rajasthan Royals star Jaydev Unadkat, on the other hand, ended the season as the highest wicket-taker with 67 scalps to his name.

United we stand. 🌟 Keep it up team Saurashtra for an epic season and an outstanding finals! Champions..🏆🎉 #Ranji pic.twitter.com/U8J4Vao3GE — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2020

Cheteshwar Pujara stats: Saurashtra star's career at a glance

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and has played 75 Test matches since then. The Saurashtra batsman has amassed 5,740 runs at an excellent average of 49.48. Pujara has scored 18 Test centuries and is currently No.7 in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara recently signed a short-term deal with Gloucestershire, which will see the India No.3 play six county matches.

