Cheteshwar Pujara Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Latest Deal With Gloucestershire

Team India’s Test star Cheteshwar Pujara signed a deal with English County side Gloucestershire ahead of the new season. The Saurashtra batsman will play six matches for Gloucestershire. He will be playing in Division One for the first time since 2005. The Bristol-based club is Cheteshwar Pujara’s fourth county club. He has had spells at Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. The Saurashtra batsman is one of the only two players from India’s contracted player’s list to not bag an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Cheteshwar Pujara net worth and estimated income

Cheteshwar Pujara is in India’s scheme of things in the longest format of the game. He is one of the most reliable batsmen in the Indian Test team. Due to him playing just one format of the game, the Saurashtra batsman does not do multiple endorsements. His inability to bag an IPL contract further hits Cheteshwar Pujara's net worth. Cheteshwar Pujara's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million according to caknowledge.com. It is majorly earned from his Team India contract and a few endorsements.

Cheteshwar Pujara house, car collection and family

Cheteshwar Pujara owns an extravagant designer house in Gujarat which he purchased in the year 2013. The current value of his home is approximately around Rs. 4 crore according to caknowledge.com. Pujara has also invested in multiple real-estate projects across the country. He also boasts of a modest car collection which ranges from Ford to Audi. Chesteshwar Pujara married Puja Pabari in February 2013 in Rajkot. The duo were blessed with a baby girl in 2018 and they named her Aditi.

Cheteshwar Pujara net worth: Saurashtra batsman key during New Zealand vs India Test series

Chesteshwar Pujara is expected to play a key role in the upcoming New Zealand vs India series. India, who come into the series after losing the ODI leg 3-0, would look for bragging rights. They would look up to Pujara to led them in tough swinging conditions. In the 2014 New Zealand vs India series, Cheteshwar Pujara had a tough time. He managed to score just 60 runs in four innings.

