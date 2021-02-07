Cheteshwar Pujara Wants Rishabh Pant 'to Put The Team First' And Play Little 'sensibly'

Team India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has said that youngster Rishabh Pant will learn from his mistakes as he has the ability to rectify and play for the team's cause. The young wicket-keeper batsman missed out on his third Test century after going for a needless shot.

The duo had added 119 runs for the fifth wicket stand after India were tottering at 73/4 on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In fact, both of them have been the top-scorers for the hosts so far in the first innings.

'He will learn from his mistakes': Cheteshwar Pujara

"He will learn from his mistakes. There are times when he can be a little more patient and build another partnership with whoever is there in the crease. He is capable of putting the team first because whenever he bats longer, then we will always end up posting a big total. So, I am sure he will realise that", said Pujara.

"... And then there are times when he also has to understand and the coaching staff always communicates with him that. He has to put the team first and be a little sensible at times. He has done that most of the time. There are times when gets out and looks ugly", he added.

READ: Joe Root's One-handed Screamer Sends Ajinkya Rahane Packing Back On Day 3 Of Chennai Test

England gain command in Chepauk Test

The visitors were bundled out for 578 in their first innings on the morning of Day 3 as Test skipper Joe Root top-scored with 218. In reply, India are in a spot of bother as they have been reduced to 257/6 with the lower middle-order duo of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 33 and 8 respectively.

It has been a sorry looking scorecard for Team India in their first innings with only number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant showing some resistance with knocks of 73 and 91 respectively. Pujara looked solid before he was caught by Rory Burns off Dom Bess.

READ: Viv Richards Lauds West Indies' 'fighting' Spirit After Historic Test Win Over Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Pant on the other hand attempted a rash shot as Jack Leach took a good catch at extra cover off Bess as the middle-order batsman was deprived of a well-deserved Test century. The hosts finished Day 3 at 257/6 and more importantly, still have a deficit of 321 runs in their first innings.

READ: 'Today Was That Kind Of The Day....': VVS Laxman Analyses Skipper Virat Kohli's Dismissal

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.