'Chin Up, Lad'; KKR Post Heartwarming Message For Yash Dayal Post Rinku Singh's Carnage

KKR vs GT: Rinku Singh's last-over heroics against Gujarat Titans' bowler Yash Dayal won KKR an absolutely lost match. Kolkata Knight Riders who were given a target of 205 by the Titans in the 13th match of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at one point needed 29 runs off five balls and it was almost impossible for them to win the match but in between came Rinku who hit five sixes off five balls to Yash Dayal and handed over his team one of the most historic wins in the Indian Premier League.

With Yash Dayal also bowled the most expensive over till now in the IPL 2023 and the way he was hit by Rinku Singh all over the ground it will be very difficult for the bowler to recover and come back in the next match. However, after the win, KKR shared a heartfelt message for the young Uttar Pradesh left-arm fast bowler.

Kolkata Knight Riders wrote in a tweet, "Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong."

READ: RCB vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Bengaluru eye comeback

Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office

Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong 💜🫂@gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/M0aOQEtlsx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Coming back to the match so in Gujarat Titans captain won the toss in Ahmedabad against Kolkata Knight Riders and elected to bat first. Batting first Titans registered a first innings score of 204/4 wherein Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar came up with half-centuries for their teams and played knocks of 53 and 63 runs each.

Chasing the target Kolkata Knight Riders started off well and ended the powerplay 43/2. However, Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to cope with the required run rate it was Venkatesh Iyer who played a knock of 83 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 207.50 which included eight fours and five sixes. However, Iyer ensured that they remain in the match but soon after his dismissal the visitors lost three wickets for the score of 155 and were 155/7.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 48 runs in 18 balls and there was no hope of their win but it was Rinku Singh who ensured that his team win the match in the last over and ended up unbeaten at 48 runs.