Chris Gayle Claims Pakistan To Be 'one Of The Safest Places' Across The Globe For Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is leaving no stone unturned to bring cricket back in Pakistan, which has been ravaged by terrorism. They took a quantum leap in the year 2019 when they managed to successfully host a T20I, ODI and Test series in their country against Sri Lanka. Recently, PCB officials and ex-Pakistan players have also been boastful about their 'achievement' and their security being even greater than India's.

Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world: Chris Gayle

According to latest media reports in Pakistan, Bangladesh will visit the country to play a solitary Test and T20I series but only after government officials verify all security provisions. Amidst all the security drama that is going on, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has had his say on the issue.

While talking to a leading media network, Chris Gayle said that Pakistan is the safest place to travel and play cricket. Chris Gayle also added the fact that due to presidential security, players are supposed to be in very good hands with no danger. Chris Gayle also made a tongue in cheek remark by calling Bangladesh a 'safer place' to play cricket.

Chris Gayle opens up on four-day Tests

There has been a lot of buzz going around the International Cricket Council (ICC) mulling to introduce 4-day tests. While some cricketers have supported the idea, majority of them have dismissed the idea. The likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Ben Stokes have expressed their disapproval over curtailing the format. Now, Chris Gayle has also opened up on the same.

In a major surprise, Gayle, who has grown to prefer playing more T20 cricket around the world due to the prospect being more lucrative, said that the 5-day game is good as it is since it is the pillar of the sport. He had his say over the idea of four-day Tests as he said that five-day game had set a trend and had been there for ages so why to change the format. According to Gayle, playing conventional Tests was a life-changing experience for many players including him and it also helps an individual cope up with challenges in life as well.

PAK vs SL: 'India Way More Unsafe Than Pakistan At Present' - PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had recently expressed delight at Pakistan’s ability to host a Test match series successfully in the country for the first time in more than a decade. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in Karachi to win the 2-match series 1-0.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Ehsan Mani claimed that his country had proven once again that safety was no longer an issue for international teams following the success of the recent Sri Lanka series. However, Mani controversially added that Pakistan’s security was far better at present than their arch-rivals India’s and that teams should have better judgement when it came to this issue by not doubting Pakistan anymore.

