Chris Gayle's Hindi Results In Laughter After Yuvraj Singh Makes Him Say Dialogue; Watch

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently took to Twitter to wish his ex-Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Chris Gayle on his birthday. On Monday, September 21, Singh took to his social media account and wrote “Happy Nirthday” and also wished the burly Jamaican cricketer to have a wonderful Dream11 IPL 2020 season. To commemorate the 41st Chris Gayle birthday, here is a look back at the time when the Indian all-rounder made the current Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab batsman utter a few words in Hindi.

Chris Gayle birthday: Yuvraj Singh wishes Dream11 IPL 2020’s Punjab batsman

Happy Birthday to the #UniverseBoss @henrygayle! A legend who lives by his own rules on the pitch and in life too! Have a phenomenal day kaka 👊🏻 🥂 wishing you a wonderful IPL! pic.twitter.com/XJRRmc9kKc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020’s Punjab batsman Chris Gayle speaks Hindi as per Yuvraj Singh’s instructions

On March 15 earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious 16-second video where Chris Gayle can be seen trying to speak a Hindi dialogue. The dialogue was intended to be “Confidence mera, Kabar banegi teri” (Translation: My confidence will become your graveyard). While Gayle somehow managed to say “Confidence mera”, he completely fumbled while saying “kabar banegi teri”, thus evoking laughter from everyone present behind the camera.

Yuvraj Singh laughs as Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab player Chris Gayle speaks Hindi, watch video

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020

Chris Gayle’s Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020

On Sunday, September 20, Punjab played their first Dream11 IPL 2020 match against the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side. While Chris Gayle is part of the Punjab squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season, he failed to make a cut in their playing XI for their opening match. Punjab will now face Bangalore on Thursday, September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Punjab squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab wishes on 41st Chris Gayle birthday

