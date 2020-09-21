Chris Gayle's Hindi Results In Laughter After Yuvraj Singh Makes Him Say Dialogue; Watch

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently took to Twitter to wish his ex-Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Chris Gayle on his birthday. On Monday, September 21, Singh took to his social media account and wrote “Happy Nirthday” and also wished the burly Jamaican cricketer to have a wonderful Dream11 IPL 2020 season. To commemorate the 41st Chris Gayle birthday, here is a look back at the time when the Indian all-rounder made the current Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab batsman utter a few words in Hindi.
Happy Birthday to the #UniverseBoss @henrygayle! A legend who lives by his own rules on the pitch and in life too! Have a phenomenal day kaka 👊🏻 🥂 wishing you a wonderful IPL! pic.twitter.com/XJRRmc9kKc— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2020
On March 15 earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious 16-second video where Chris Gayle can be seen trying to speak a Hindi dialogue. The dialogue was intended to be “Confidence mera, Kabar banegi teri” (Translation: My confidence will become your graveyard). While Gayle somehow managed to say “Confidence mera”, he completely fumbled while saying “kabar banegi teri”, thus evoking laughter from everyone present behind the camera.
Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020
On Sunday, September 20, Punjab played their first Dream11 IPL 2020 match against the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side. While Chris Gayle is part of the Punjab squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season, he failed to make a cut in their playing XI for their opening match. Punjab will now face Bangalore on Thursday, September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.
World's oldest 🐐@GWR, care to confirm? 😎#SaddaPunjab #HappyBirthdayGOAT @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/RW6iAEOMqv— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 21, 2020
