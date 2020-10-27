Chris Gayle Outclasses Yuvraj Singh And Shahid Afridi Combined In Number Of T20 Sixes

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
High-flying Punjab continued their late resurgence in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with a win against Kolkata on Monday, October 26. On the back of Chris Gayle’s royal 51-run knock, the KL Rahul-led side overhauled Kolkata’s target with more than an over to spare. During the course of his 29-ball stay at the crease, the T20 behemoth smacked five sixes against the likes of Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson.
Universe Boss joins the party. A fine half-century for @henrygayle off 25 deliveries.
Chris Gayle clobbered five sixes against the hapless Kolkata bowlers to extend his T20 sixes tally to 993. With seven more hits over the fence, the burly Jamaican batsman will become the first cricketer in the world to breach the 1,000-sixes landmark in all T20s. As of now, he is 303 sixes ahead of second-placed Kieron Pollard (690 sixes).
Chris Gayle’s staggering sixes tally is much more decorated than the combined tally of some of the greats of the game. For instance, former Pakistan captain and serial six-hitter Shahid Afridi has bludgeoned 245 sixes in his career. Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh cleared the rope 261 times during his playing days. Interestingly, he struck six of them in a space of a single Stuart Broad over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.
The Universe Boss has now smashed 993 T20 6️⃣s
That is as many as Yuvraj Singh (261), Jos Buttler (258), Shahid Afridi (245) and Cameron White (229) combined
Is @henrygayle the 🐐 in T20 cricket?
Chris Gayle has played 58 T20Is for West Indies. Across his 54 international T20 innings, the left-handed batsman hoarded 105 sixes and he is currently fifth in the world in terms of number of sixes registered in international cricket’s truncated format. The rest of his overall 993 sixes came as a T20 freelancer, as he continues to honour his commitments in some of the top T20 leagues in the world.
