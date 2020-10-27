Chris Gayle Outclasses Yuvraj Singh And Shahid Afridi Combined In Number Of T20 Sixes

High-flying Punjab continued their late resurgence in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with a win against Kolkata on Monday, October 26. On the back of Chris Gayle’s royal 51-run knock, the KL Rahul-led side overhauled Kolkata’s target with more than an over to spare. During the course of his 29-ball stay at the crease, the T20 behemoth smacked five sixes against the likes of Sunil Narine and Lockie Ferguson.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle’s fifty powers Punjab to victory

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle T20 sixes tally inches closer to 1,000 maximums

Chris Gayle clobbered five sixes against the hapless Kolkata bowlers to extend his T20 sixes tally to 993. With seven more hits over the fence, the burly Jamaican batsman will become the first cricketer in the world to breach the 1,000-sixes landmark in all T20s. As of now, he is 303 sixes ahead of second-placed Kieron Pollard (690 sixes).

Chris Gayle’s staggering sixes tally is much more decorated than the combined tally of some of the greats of the game. For instance, former Pakistan captain and serial six-hitter Shahid Afridi has bludgeoned 245 sixes in his career. Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh cleared the rope 261 times during his playing days. Interestingly, he struck six of them in a space of a single Stuart Broad over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

ICC makes Chris Gayle T20 sixes comparison with Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi’s tally

The Universe Boss has now smashed 993 T20 6️⃣s



That is as many as Yuvraj Singh (261), Jos Buttler (258), Shahid Afridi (245) and Cameron White (229) combined 🤯



Is @henrygayle the 🐐 in T20 cricket? pic.twitter.com/dUOGKiaJDK — ICC (@ICC) October 26, 2020

A look into Chris Gayle T20 sixes stats

Chris Gayle has played 58 T20Is for West Indies. Across his 54 international T20 innings, the left-handed batsman hoarded 105 sixes and he is currently fifth in the world in terms of number of sixes registered in international cricket’s truncated format. The rest of his overall 993 sixes came as a T20 freelancer, as he continues to honour his commitments in some of the top T20 leagues in the world.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle blasts five sixes against Kolkata, watch video

