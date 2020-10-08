Shane Watson Ranks Ex-Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi 2nd Amongst Greatest T20 Bowlers Ever

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the burly Queenslander also takes time to entertain his fans by sharing his opinions on his YouTube channel T20 Stars. A useful commodity with the ball himself, Shane Watson recently named his top five favourite T20 bowlers of all time.
Also Read | Shahid Afridi Blasts Publication For Misquoting Comments On 2011 World Cup Semi-final
On Tuesday, October 6, Shane Watson took to his YouTube channel to share a 13-minute video to discuss about his favourite T20 bowlers of all time. While he placed Sri Lankan pace veteran Lasith Malinga as his favourite bowler in the shortest format of the game, Watson named former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi at No. 2. The Australian has encountered the ex-Pakistani legend many times in international cricket as well as in Pakistan Super League matches post his international retirement.
Shane Watson described Shahid Afridi as a “perfect T20 bowler”. Praising his wicket-taking abilities, the Chennai opening batsman said Afridi is also someone who does not give away much runs in his spell. So far in his career, Shahid Afridi has taken 339 wickets (98 in international T20s) in 317 T20 matches. Shane Watson referred to the aforementioned stats and described Shahid Afridi as a “phenomenal bowler” in the format.
Also Read | Deepak Chahar Posts THIS Motivational Throwback Picture With Shane Watson On Instagram
Apart from Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson placed Mumbai’s speed sensation Jasprit Bumrah at Number 3. The 2015 World Cup alumnus then named his own Dream11 IPL 2020 teammate Dwayne Bravo and placed the West Indian at No. 4. Shane Watson then capped off the list by naming West Indies spin wizard and veteran Kolkata cricketer Sunil Narine as his fifth favourite T20 bowler.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Relives Shane Watson's Gritty 2019 Final Knock Vs Mumbai
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai will now face Bangalore on Saturday, October 10 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.
Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/R5lhaRZoGk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board Claims 'healthy Talks' Done With Pakistan Super League Teams Over Financial Model
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Stephen Fleming faces wrath of Chennai fans for backing Kedar Jadhav's selection
5 mins ago
'Sam Curran should open the batting': Chennai fans laud all-rounder despite Kolkata loss
9 mins ago
Ramiz Raja calls for Indian selectors to give more respect to top Dream11 IPL performers
1 hour ago
Sports media mogul Uday Shankar quits as Disney APAC President, Star India chief: Report
1 hour ago
Pakistan Cricket Board claims 'healthy talks' done with PSL teams over financial model
2 hours ago
MS Dhoni takes his best Dream11 IPL 2020 catch so far for Bravo's 150th wicket: Watch
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points