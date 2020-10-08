Shane Watson Ranks Ex-Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi 2nd Amongst Greatest T20 Bowlers Ever

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the burly Queenslander also takes time to entertain his fans by sharing his opinions on his YouTube channel T20 Stars. A useful commodity with the ball himself, Shane Watson recently named his top five favourite T20 bowlers of all time.

Chennai star Shane Watson places Shahid Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah among greatest T20 bowlers

On Tuesday, October 6, Shane Watson took to his YouTube channel to share a 13-minute video to discuss about his favourite T20 bowlers of all time. While he placed Sri Lankan pace veteran Lasith Malinga as his favourite bowler in the shortest format of the game, Watson named former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi at No. 2. The Australian has encountered the ex-Pakistani legend many times in international cricket as well as in Pakistan Super League matches post his international retirement.

Shane Watson described Shahid Afridi as a “perfect T20 bowler”. Praising his wicket-taking abilities, the Chennai opening batsman said Afridi is also someone who does not give away much runs in his spell. So far in his career, Shahid Afridi has taken 339 wickets (98 in international T20s) in 317 T20 matches. Shane Watson referred to the aforementioned stats and described Shahid Afridi as a “phenomenal bowler” in the format.

Apart from Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson placed Mumbai’s speed sensation Jasprit Bumrah at Number 3. The 2015 World Cup alumnus then named his own Dream11 IPL 2020 teammate Dwayne Bravo and placed the West Indian at No. 4. Shane Watson then capped off the list by naming West Indies spin wizard and veteran Kolkata cricketer Sunil Narine as his fifth favourite T20 bowler.

Shane Watson praises Shahid Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo in new video, watch

A look into Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai will now face Bangalore on Saturday, October 10 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Image source: IPLT20.COM and PTI

