Chris Gayle Set To Make Dream11 IPL Return Against Ex-team Bangalore In Sharjah

The KL Rahul-led Punjab side recently suffered a 2-run defeat to Kolkata after they made a mess of their run chase. They will now face Virat Kohli’s Bangalore for their next match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Thursday, October 15. In other news, the franchise recently shared an update about Chris Gayle’s improving health, thus making him eligible to play in their upcoming game.

Punjab at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle recovers from stomach bug, resumes training

Earlier this month, the Punjab franchise confirmed that their top-order batsman Chris Gayle was suffering from a stomach infection. On Sunday, October 11, the cricketer himself took to his Instagram account where he shared a picture of himself at a hospital bed to confirm the same. While Punjab have played seven matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season so far, Chris Gayle is yet to feature in any of the contests, even in the ones prior to his infection.

On Monday, October 12, the franchise shared an update on their social media accounts to reveal that the cricketer has recovered from the infection. Furthermore, much to the delight of the fans of the West Indian, he has also resumed training. Considering his recovery and return to training, the West Indian T20 behemoth is likely to be included in Punjab’s playing XI against Bangalore to play his first Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle resumes training for Punjab

Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL stats

The Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL stats composes of some staggering numbers. Throughout his Dream11 IPL career, the burly Jamaican has played 125 matches to score 4,484 runs at an average of 41.13. He holds an imposing strike-rate of 151.02. With six centuries, Chris Gayle is the leading century-maker in the history of the tournament.

Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

Punjab will go up against Bangalore on October 15 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be played in Sharjah. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

