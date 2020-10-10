Chris Gayle Snub Makes Angry Punjab Fans Target KL Rahul, Anil Kumble Again On Twitter

The KL Rahul-led Punjab side have had an abysmal start to their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. The Punjab outfit won their first game of the cash-rich league but have gone on to lose five consecutive matches in a row. Moreover, it is not just the losses but the manner of their defeats that is a worrying sign for Punjab.

Punjab vs Kolkata live: Netizens express their disappointment as Punjab snub Chris Gayle once again

Despite losing five matches on the trot, Punjab have stubbornly stuck to their team combination. After Glenn Maxwell's repeated failures, fans urged the Punjab management to give an opportunity to Chris Gayle, who has been warming the bench since the start of the tournament. During Punjab's last match against Hyderabad, Anil Kumble had stated that Chris Gayle was supposed to replace Glenn Maxwell for the fixture but the West Indian could not make it to the playing XI because of food poisoning.

It was expected that Chris Gayle would finally make his Dream11 IPL 2020 debut against Kolkata in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing match. However, the Punjab franchise once again snubbed Chris Gayle and went ahead with Glenn Maxwell. The decision to not include Chris Gayle in the team against Kolkata left a lot of fans baffled.

Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their frustration over Punjab's obsession with Glenn Maxwell. The also called out skipper KL Rahul and coach Anil Kumble for not giving an opportunity to the 'Universe Boss'. A lot of reactions poured in on Twitter as netizens lashed out at Punjab's management. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

#IPL2020 #KingsXiPunjab why not getting Chris Gayle in the squad as an all-rounder? U need match-winners. Whats the mindset?? #chrisgayle #AnilKumble — Priyank (@priyanklaw) October 10, 2020

The reason #KXIP never won the IPL shows from the fact that Universe boss #chrisgayle is still not in playing XI when team is at table bottom. Give respect to the talent, learn from #MumbaiIndians and #CSK team management.@lionsdenkxip#KXIPvsKKR #IPL2020 — The Silo Person (@TheSiloPerson) October 10, 2020

Gazab ki baat toh ye h ki aaj bhi Maxwell khel raha h aur Gayle bahar baitha h 😁#KXIPvKKR #IPL2020 — Pradhumn- CSKian 💛 (@pradhumn_pratap) October 10, 2020

The Chris The Chris

we all want vs we got. #KXIPvKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/qzJ1aBwULy — Dugout Cricket (@DugoutCricket) October 10, 2020

Glenn Maxwell has performed miserably in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Australian has featured in six matches in the tournament so far, having scored a paltry 48 runs at a dismal average of 12.00 and strike-rate of 85.71. On the other hand, Chris Gayle who is an IPL veteran has constantly been snubbed by the Punjab management.

Chris Gayle had a great season last year as he had scored 490 runs in just 13 innings at a stunning strike-rate of 153.60. It would be interesting to see what Punjab's justification would be over the exclusion of the Caribbean star.

Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, Kolkata had scored 14/2 after 3.3 overs with Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana back in the hut. The onus of guiding Kolkata to a big total now lies in the hands of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

