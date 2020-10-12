Chris Gayle Posts From Hospital Bed With Drink In Hand, Netizens Hail Epic 'Universe Boss'

Swashbuckling T20 veteran Chris Gayle's absence from the Dream11 IPL 2020 has perhaps hurt the Punjab side as they languish at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table. Fans have raised questions on the Punjab think tank often over the last week for not including Chris Gayle in their playing eleven, despite repeated failures from other overseas batsmen. Head coach Anil Kumble and captain KL Rahul had to face the wrath of the fans for the same.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab batsman Chris Gayle shares health update

It was during the team's contest against Hyderabad last week that Anil Kumble had revealed in a conversation with the broadcasters that Chris Gayle would have featured in the clash if he was now down with food poisoning. The Caribbean batsman took to his Instagram account to provide an update to his fans regarding his health. Remaining true to his jovial nature, Chris Gayle shared his picture from the hospital in his own quirky style with a drink in hand.

Chris Gayle shared an inspiring message along with the picture as he wrote, "I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss. The 41-year-old cricketer opined that his fans may learn from him, but urged them to not repeat everything that he does. The southpaw thanked his fans for all the love and appreciation. The flamboyant cricketer asked fans to not forget about his style and flair. Netizens showered love on the star batsman and wished for a speedy recovery.

Punjab team on the Dream11 IPL points table

The woes for KL Rahul-led side refuse to die down in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The team continue to languish right at the bottom of the table as they lost their sixth successive match in the league. The Punjab unit faced an anguishing 2-run loss in their clash against Kolkata. The side has managed to win only two matches out of their seven fixtures. Their team management will need to go back to their drawing board and put up a powerful show in their remaining matches.

Chris Gayle's presence will be vital for the side's success as the Dream11 IPL 2020 progresses. Fans and people from the cricket fraternity have been very vocal about their displeasure about Chris Gayle's absence. The opening batsman's availability in the Dream11 IPL 2020 will be subject to his fitness as fans await a comeback.

Image source: Chris Gayle Instagram

