Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Feud Recalled By Netizens With Punjab Team Selection Under Scanner

Fans blame Punjab head coach Anil Kumble after the team's 69-run loss to Hyderabad. The side's team selection has been questioned after a string of losses.

Anil Kumble

The Punjab team, in an attempt to turn their fortunes, roped in Indian legend Anil Kumble as their new head coach for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. This new development had franchise's fans excited as they wished for a successful season. Despite the revamped think tank, the side has not delivered up to their full potential as their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign has been lacklustre so far. 

Anil Kumble lambasted by fans after successive losses in Dream11 IPL 2020

After their embarrassing loss on Thursday against the Hyderabad side, the Punjab-based franchise has now lost four matches on the trot in Dream11 IPL 2020. They embarked on their campaign on a promising note as they comprehensively beat the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side in their second match. However; it has all been downhill for KL Rahul and co. since then. 

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell Memes Rule Twitter After Punjab All-rounder Fails Again Vs Hyderabad

Their bowling looked clueless in front of the onslaught from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and looked equally toothless during their encounter against Chennai. In spite of having a star-studded batting line-up, the Punjab unit suffered a humiliating 69-run defeat against Hyderabad in Dubai. Punjab's underwhelming performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has brought head coach Anil Kumble under scrutiny as the fans blasted his decisions regarding team selection and management.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Congratulated On Social Media For Launch Of New Business Venture '23 Yards'

During his tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's senior cricket team from 2016-2017, it was speculated that Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli did not see eye-to-eye on many instances. Kumble had claimed that Virat Kohli was not too pleased with his coaching style. Looking at how the Punjab side has fared in the Dream11 IPL 2020 under Kumble, fans revisited his feud with Virat Kohli as they panned him for his team selection. 

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Claims Chennai Batsmen Treat Dream11 IPL Contract As 'government Job'

Dream11 IPL points table

The KL Rahul led-team are in search of a miraculous turnaround in the Dream11 IPL as they continue to languish at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table. With only a single victory to their name, the side will have to go back to the drawing board as they take on Kolkata in an afternoon game on Saturday. The Hyderabad team jumped to third place after their thumping win against Punjab. Defending champions Mumbai continue to be on the top of the table with four wins in six matches. 

ALSO READ | Anil Kumble Reveals Real Reason Behind Chris Gayle Not Replacing Glenn Maxwell In Hyd Game

Image source: Punjab Instagram 

 

 

 

 

 

