Chris Gayle Shares Photo From Flight To Dubai After Testing COVID-19 Negative Ahead Of IPL

Kings XI Punjab will have a sigh of relief after their star batsman, Christopher Henry Gayle, returned negative in both of his COVID-19 tests. It was speculated that the batsman was under the radar for his presence at Usain Bolt's birthday celebration in Jamaica. Usain Bolt had earlier announced of contracting the novel virus. 'The Universe Boss' will have to undergo quarantine as per the SOPs laid out by the BCCI for the IPL 2020 before joining the Punjab-based franchise's practice sessions.

The big-hitter took to Instagram, where on his official account he posted his pictures from the flight to the UAE. Gayle was seen having a gala time with a wide grin on his face and a burger and a glass of champagne to keep him busy during the flight.

Chris Gayle will bring a lot of experience to the table in the KXIP squad, having played 125 matches in the IPL and having scored a mammoth 4484 runs in them, including a record-breaking career-best 175*. Chris Gayle, who is the top run-scorer in the T20 format, is one of the most prominent faces in the KL Rahul-led KXIP squad. His mere presence in the batting order is enough to terrorize opposition bowlers.

'The Universe Boss' was set to appear in the CPL 2020 for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, however, he backed out from the tournament stating personal reasons. Hence, it is safe to say that he will be eying the IPL 2020 to make a roaring comeback.

KXIP captain KL Rahul lauds Chris Gayle

The newly-appointed franchise captain KL Rahul spoke about his equation with Chris Gayle in a video posted by the official website of IPL. He spoke about how playing with each other for several years has formed a close friendship among them. He hailed the 'Universe Boss' as a match-winner and plans to have him in the team's core group. Both the former RCB players will look to give a blistering start for their team.

IPL 2020 details

Considering the ongoing pandemic, several first-of-its-kind measures have to be taken up to ensure smooth operations in the league. The IPL 2020 is set to be held behind closed doors without the presence of a live audience. There will be restrictions on players going out for meals or drinks outside the biosecurity bubble. The tournament is set to commence from September 19, with the finals scheduled for November 10.

(Image Source: Chris Gayle Instagram).

