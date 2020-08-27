IPL 2020 Broadcasters Retain Only Coca-Cola Amongst 'traditional' Companies As Sponsors?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bagged the title sponsorship rights with Dream11 for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on August 18. The IPL Dream11 deal served as a replacement for BCCI’s deal with VIVO, a China-based mobile manufacturing company. Recent reports now indicate that the official broadcasters of the IPL 2020, i.e. Star India, has signed up as many as 10 co-presenting sponsorship deals with the likes of Coca Cola India, ITC Foods and MRF.

IPL 2020 gets new co-presenting sponsors through Star India after IPL Dream11 deal

According to a report by Exchange4Media, Star India has booked more than half of their IPL 2020 sponsorship inventory through their recent signings. After signing up the likes of Dream11, PhonePe and Amazon, the broadcasting network has now reportedly confirmed their associations with brands like Coca Cola India, ITC Foods, Polycab, Asian Paints, MRF, Kamala Pasand and Mondolez. Interestingly, Coca Cola is the only 'traditional' company that was retained by the network from their recent signings when their IPL 2019 inventory is compared.

The exact sponsorship values are yet to be officially revealed. However, the IPL Dream11 deal that took place earlier this month was just slightly above half of their original deal with VIVO. Dream11 became IPL sponsors for the 2020 season for ₹222 crore after VIVO backed away from their ₹440 crore worth deal due to the rising political tensions between India and China.

IPL sponsors: BCCI announces IPL Dream11 deal for IPL 2020 season

IPL 2020: IPL dates and schedule announced by BCCI

Apart from announcing Dream11 as IPL sponsors, the BCCI also announced the dates and venue for the IPL 2020 season earlier this month. The IPL dates for the 2020 event is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10 and it will be played across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was originally intended to be held in India back in March but the ongoing pandemic forced the BCCI to bring about a change in IPL dates.

IPL 2020: BCCI confirms IPL dates

