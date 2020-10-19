Chris Gayle Wins Historic Super Over For Punjab, Netizens Hail Universe Boss' Comeback

Punjab’s West Indian import Chris Gayle starred in their recent win over defending champions Mumbai in the 36th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Playing just his second game of the season, the burly Jamaican batsman scored 24 with the bat in the initial 40-overs match and then clubbed a huge six over long-on in the second of the two Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs. His teammates Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul also excelled in the match, with the last of the three taking home the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle recaps Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs victory with teammates

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Disappoints Netizens After Poor Strike Rate Against Kolkata Despite Win

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans react to Chris Gayle’s triumphant return

Chris Gayle missed the initial few games of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season due to a stomach infection. Upon full recovery, he took the field for Punjab in their crucial do-or-die match against Bangalore on October 15. The dashing left-handed batsman immediately made an impact on his return, hitting his stride for a match-winning 53 against Bangalore bowlers.

Chris Gayle also starred in their most recent clash against Mumbai to help his side register back-to-back victories in their so-far struggling Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. Punjab’s win over defending champions was their third of the season and they have now jumped to No. 6 on the points table. Apparently, Chris Gayle’s triumphant return to the Punjab outfit after illness did not go unnoticed by fans of the franchise.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Trolled By Netizens For Virat Kohli-like Celebration Before 2 Super Over

Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Chris Gayle’s match-winning performances for the Punjab franchise.

Chris Gayle was in hospital in last week and in last two matches in #IPL2020 - match winning fifty and six in the super over. The Universe Boss. pic.twitter.com/MDjdjUYFgQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Only One Universe Boss Chris Gayle 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GFZS7Ql0IG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 15, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chris Gayle-Mayank Agarwal Stand Tall For Punjab

Best Player to ever play T20s. Its not even up for debate. CHRIS GAYLE 💥😎💪👏#MIvsKXIP #KXIP pic.twitter.com/jKXov7mSjP — THALAPATHY BABU™ CSK💛🤫🤫 (@ThalapathyBabu5) October 18, 2020

Chris Gayle in Dream11 IPL 2020 so far

In just two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches so far in the season, Chris Gayle has scored 77 runs at an average of 38.50. During his 53-run knock against the Bangalore bowlers, he struck five sixes in the process. Considering his recent run-of-form, one can expect the Punjab team management to field him in all their remaining Dream11 IPL 2020 fixtures.

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal's Flying Save Denies Mumbai 4 Runs In Historic Second Super Over: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.