Chris Gayle Wins Historic Super Over For Punjab, Netizens Hail Universe Boss' Comeback

Punjab’s West Indian import Chris Gayle starred in their recent win over defending champions Mumbai in the 36th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Playing just his second game of the season, the burly Jamaican batsman scored 24 with the bat in the initial 40-overs match and then clubbed a huge six over long-on in the second of the two Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs. His teammates Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul also excelled in the match, with the last of the three taking home the ‘Player of the Match’ award.
MUST SEE: Super Over Superstars ft. @mayankcricket, @henrygayle & @MdShami11@lionsdenkxip trio recap the historic night in the #Dream11IPL and speak about their epic win against #MI in Dubai.😎👌🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020
WATCH🎥: https://t.co/0TeMRFe3Cw pic.twitter.com/UemP48L6VW
Chris Gayle missed the initial few games of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season due to a stomach infection. Upon full recovery, he took the field for Punjab in their crucial do-or-die match against Bangalore on October 15. The dashing left-handed batsman immediately made an impact on his return, hitting his stride for a match-winning 53 against Bangalore bowlers.
Chris Gayle also starred in their most recent clash against Mumbai to help his side register back-to-back victories in their so-far struggling Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. Punjab’s win over defending champions was their third of the season and they have now jumped to No. 6 on the points table. Apparently, Chris Gayle’s triumphant return to the Punjab outfit after illness did not go unnoticed by fans of the franchise.
Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Chris Gayle’s match-winning performances for the Punjab franchise.
Chris Gayle was in hospital in last week and in last two matches in #IPL2020 - match winning fifty and six in the super over. The Universe Boss. pic.twitter.com/MDjdjUYFgQ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020
Only One Universe Boss Chris Gayle 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GFZS7Ql0IG— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 15, 2020
Best Player to ever play T20s. Its not even up for debate. CHRIS GAYLE 💥😎💪👏#MIvsKXIP #KXIP pic.twitter.com/jKXov7mSjP— THALAPATHY BABU™ CSK💛🤫🤫 (@ThalapathyBabu5) October 18, 2020
GOAT in batting, forever. 😍🔥 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/DzHDsKd6BZ— Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) October 18, 2020
In just two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches so far in the season, Chris Gayle has scored 77 runs at an average of 38.50. During his 53-run knock against the Bangalore bowlers, he struck five sixes in the process. Considering his recent run-of-form, one can expect the Punjab team management to field him in all their remaining Dream11 IPL 2020 fixtures.
