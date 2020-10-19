Rohit Sharma Trolled By Netizens For Virat Kohli-like Celebration Before 2 Super Overs

Mumbai and Punjab were involved in arguably the most thrilling match in the history of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The game ended on level terms after 40 overs which enforced the winner to be decided through a Super Over. However, the Super Over also ended in a tie which resulted in another Super Over where it was KL Rahul's men who held their nerves and emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma faces netizens' wrath for poor run of form

Mumbai scored 176/6 in their 20 overs, a score which was above par on the tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. Quinton de Kock scored a solid half-century while Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late blitz ensured that Mumbai reached a great total after a slow start. In response, Punjab got off to a flier as they raced to 51/1 at the end of the powerplay with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle going strong.

The Punjab franchise played calculated cricket and kept up with the run rate. However, in the end, they faltered a bit which gave Mumbai a chance to come back into the game. With 9 runs to win off the final six balls, Trent Boult bowled a stunning over to end Punjab innings on 176/6. After Mumbai managed to win the game, an otherwise calm Rohit Sharma was extremely animated as he celebrated like Virat Kohli usually does.

The match then went into Super Overs where Punjab eventually won the game. Rohit Sharma's celebration before the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs didn't go down well with the Twitterati as they made fun of the Mumbai skipper for his animated celebration. On top of that, he also had a forgettable game individually where he could score only 9 runs off 8 balls. During the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs, Rohit managed to score just 1 off 3 balls. Netizens slammed Rohit Sharma for his poor run of form as well as his animated celebration before the result of the game was decided.

Look what Virat Kohli has done to Rohit Sharma 😂😂😂 #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/C0QdRGINst — shubhmeme (@shubhmeme) October 18, 2020

Couldn't Score in the Match

Couldn't defend at death vs Jordan and Hooda

Choked in Super over as well and scored 1(3)

Rohit Sharma, What a Captain, What a Player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VuL8QBB6UQ — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 18, 2020

If rohit sharma had used his review in that trent boult over the match wouldnt even come to this lmaoooo — mahiya (@mahisve) October 18, 2020

Mayank Agarwal once again proved why he is better player in clutch situation than Rohit Sharma . Love you Mayank Agarwal . — Aivy (@VamosVirat) October 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma calling ben stokes pic.twitter.com/DlN7aaYXNg — Showri Mawa (@nishith006) October 18, 2020

to all those who called Rohit Sharma as best captain in white ball cricket pic.twitter.com/vobSt3Plfg — ραи∂υ (@urstrulyssmb__) October 18, 2020

Here's the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

