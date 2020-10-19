Mayank Agarwal's Flying Save Denies Mumbai 4 Runs In Historic Second Super Over: Watch

Mumbai and Punjab locked horns on Sunday in what turned out to be one of the most epic contests in the history of the Indian Premier League. The game ended on level terms after 40 overs which forced the winner to be decided through a Super Over. However, the Super Over also ended in a tie which resulted in another Super Over where it was Punjab who held their nerves and emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest.

During the course of the match, there were several standout performances. From Kieron Pollard's explosive batting to KL Rahul's classy shots, to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami's execution of toe-crushing yorkers, the match was filled with several instances of individual brilliance. However, one of the most sensational moments came on the final ball of the second Super Over when Kieron Pollard was on strike.

Mumbai had scored nine runs off the first five balls off Chris Jordan off the second Super Over. On the final ball, Kieron Pollard whipped the delivery towards deep mid-wicket and it seemed likely that the ball would go for a maximum. However, a stunning effort by Mayank Agarwal at the boundary denied Mumbai six runs. Mayank Agarwal took a massive leap and caught the ball but quickly realized he was crossing the boundary rope. He ended up throwing the ball back onto the field and saved four crucial runs for his side as they restricted Mumbai to 11.

In response, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal came out to bat in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over. Trent Boult was handed the responsibility to defend 11 runs in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over. Chris Gayle hit the first ball for a six and followed it up by taking a single. Mayank Agarwal, who had just displayed brilliant athleticism on the field moments ago shined with the bat as well as he hit two boundaries off the next two balls to send the Punjab camp into pandemonium and secure a historic win.

Several reactions poured in on Twitter where netizens lauded Mayank Agarwal for his exceptional athleticism. Some fans heaped praise on him while others asked for his inclusion in the Indian white-ball team.

#MayankAgarwal ne 2015 me bhi boundary line pe similar tarah se save kiya tha..tab wo DD ke liye khelta tha.... To usi ka appreciation post h ✌🏻🙏🏻 — Anubhav Chatterjee (@ac89_tweets) October 19, 2020

#MayankAgarwal u beauty....!!

🙌🙌@mayankcricket



Bhai Tu Indian playing 11 mai kyon Nahi hai?

Waha bhi nepotism hai kya?? — Atul Shiketode (@atul_shiketode) October 19, 2020

#MayankAgarwal



Mayank Agarwal has proved this IPL that he isn't only a compact test batsman. Now the selectors might be thinking of him as an ODI opener or, a T20i opener. He might not make it right away, but it would have definitely made the selectors think.#IPL — On A Good Length (@onagoodlength) October 19, 2020

