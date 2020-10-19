Mayank Agarwal's Flying Save Denies Mumbai 4 Runs In Historic Second Super Over: Watch

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Mumbai and Punjab locked horns on Sunday in what turned out to be one of the most epic contests in the history of the Indian Premier League. The game ended on level terms after 40 overs which forced the winner to be decided through a Super Over. However, the Super Over also ended in a tie which resulted in another Super Over where it was Punjab who held their nerves and emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest.
ALSO READ | KL Rahul praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami after nail-biting win against Mumbai
During the course of the match, there were several standout performances. From Kieron Pollard's explosive batting to KL Rahul's classy shots, to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami's execution of toe-crushing yorkers, the match was filled with several instances of individual brilliance. However, one of the most sensational moments came on the final ball of the second Super Over when Kieron Pollard was on strike.
Mumbai had scored nine runs off the first five balls off Chris Jordan off the second Super Over. On the final ball, Kieron Pollard whipped the delivery towards deep mid-wicket and it seemed likely that the ball would go for a maximum. However, a stunning effort by Mayank Agarwal at the boundary denied Mumbai six runs. Mayank Agarwal took a massive leap and caught the ball but quickly realized he was crossing the boundary rope. He ended up throwing the ball back onto the field and saved four crucial runs for his side as they restricted Mumbai to 11.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Shami was very clear on bowling six yorkers in Super Over: Rahul
How many retweets for this effort by @mayankcricket ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/RFVixzflDr— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
In response, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal came out to bat in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over. Trent Boult was handed the responsibility to defend 11 runs in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over. Chris Gayle hit the first ball for a six and followed it up by taking a single. Mayank Agarwal, who had just displayed brilliant athleticism on the field moments ago shined with the bat as well as he hit two boundaries off the next two balls to send the Punjab camp into pandemonium and secure a historic win.
Several reactions poured in on Twitter where netizens lauded Mayank Agarwal for his exceptional athleticism. Some fans heaped praise on him while others asked for his inclusion in the Indian white-ball team.
ALSO READ | KL Rahul achieves massive record by an Indian in Dream11 IPL history post win vs Mumbai
WTF fielding 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/U3WoLomoPB— Ankit (@bgp_ankit) October 18, 2020
Mayank Agarwal!🔥— Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) October 19, 2020
This guy deserves a place in the white ball squad! @mayankcricket#IPL2020 #MIvKXIP #MayankAgarwal pic.twitter.com/6xwnYqFg6e
#MayankAgarwal ne 2015 me bhi boundary line pe similar tarah se save kiya tha..tab wo DD ke liye khelta tha.... To usi ka appreciation post h ✌🏻🙏🏻— Anubhav Chatterjee (@ac89_tweets) October 19, 2020
#MayankAgarwal u beauty....!!— Atul Shiketode (@atul_shiketode) October 19, 2020
🙌🙌@mayankcricket
Bhai Tu Indian playing 11 mai kyon Nahi hai?
Waha bhi nepotism hai kya??
#MayankAgarwal— On A Good Length (@onagoodlength) October 19, 2020
Mayank Agarwal has proved this IPL that he isn't only a compact test batsman. Now the selectors might be thinking of him as an ODI opener or, a T20i opener. He might not make it right away, but it would have definitely made the selectors think.#IPL
Agarwal the flying jatt 😂😂😂😂#MayankAgarwal #MIvsKXIP #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/V5VAvnbdXz— Memeswala (@thememeswala05) October 19, 2020
ALSO READ | KL Rahul becomes one of the most successful players ever vs Mumbai in Dream11 IPL history
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Jasprit Bumrah's 5 wickets against Punjab in Mumbai's Super Over defeat: Watch
4 mins ago
Glenn Maxwell trolled heavily by netizens for not batting in Super Overs vs Mumbai
22 mins ago
KL Rahul praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami after nail-biting win against Mumbai
24 mins ago
JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
25 mins ago
Dream11 IPL updated points table: Punjab move up to 6th after historic Super Over win
35 mins ago
CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona live
48 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points