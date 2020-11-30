Chris Lynn Smashes 55-ball 155 On Cricket Comeback Ahead Of BBL 2020; Watch Video

Hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn made a return to the field by playing for his club side Toombul through Queensland Premier Cricket on Sunday, November 29. The cricketer, who did not play a single game in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season for the victorious Mumbai franchise, issued a stern warning to his opponents ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season. The burly Queenslander scored 155 runs off just 55 balls against Sunshine Coast at Brisbane’s Oxenham Park, where 140 of those runs came from boundaries alone.

Chris Lynn fires after a three-month break and just ahead of BBL 2020 season

Chris Lynn belted 20 sixes and five boundaries en route to his 55-ball 155-run knock. He was involved in a 149-run partnership with former Australian international Matt Renshaw, who himself accounted for 55 runs from 29 balls. Chris Lynn’s blitzkrieg propelled Toombul to a massive 266-6 off their 20 overs. They ended up defeating the Sunshine Coast by 18 runs despite Blake Maher’s exhilarating 35-ball ton in the same match.

Chris Lynn returns with an explosive ton, watch video

Chris Lynn stats in competitive T20 cricket

Chris Lynn's stats in T20 cricket makes for staggering reading. In 193 T20 matches, the right-handed batsman has compiled 5,234 runs at an average of 31.91. The 30-year-old is also the leading run-scorer in BBL history with 2,332 of his 5,234 T20 runs coming in Australia’s premier T20 tournament. The Australian limited-overs heavyweight also remained a stalwart of Kolkata’s batting order between the 2014 and 2019 seasons of the IPL.

A look at the Big Bash schedule for 2020-21 season

As per Cricket Australia’s announcement, the BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days across 24 Australian venues. The eight participating teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and BBL 2020 will then proceed with the finals stage, which comprises of five matches in the form of an Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final.

Ahead of the much-awaited season, here is a look at the entire Big Bash schedule of all eight teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

A look into the Brisbane Heat squad for BBL 2020

Brisbane Heat squad: Tom Banton, Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth and Lewis Gregory.

Image source: Brisbane Heat Twitter

