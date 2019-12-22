Chris Lynn Wreaks Havoc On Sydney Sixers As He Smashes 94 Runs To Take Brisbane Heat Home

Soon after being bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL Auction for the upcoming season, Australia's Chris Lynn came down all blazing on Sunday in the Big Bash League. Lynn, who plays for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL had a very poor start in the first two matches of the tournament as he failed to go big and also resulted in the team losing both the matches.

Lynn wreaks havoc on Sixers

However, Lynn wreaked havoc on Sunday against Sydney Sixers as he smashed the Sixers' bowlers all over the ground to play a brilliant inning of 94 runs missing out on a well-deserved century. The lad from Queensland hit 11 maximums and just four boundaries at a strike rate of 268.57 before losing his wicket to Ben Manenti. Brisbane Heat went on to win the match by 48 runs owing to Lynn's onslaught and Matt Reneshaw's fiery quickfire.

💥 Full highlights of Chris Lynn's 35-ball 94 💥



Chris Lynn excited to join Mumbai Indians

In his tweet, Chris Lynn showed his appreciation for the Mumbai Indians franchise and expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL. He also took this opportunity to express his enthusiasm for not having to face India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in a hilarious manner. Bumrah has been an integral member of the Mumbai Indians squad since 2013 and is ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI Bowlers rankings. The speedster took note of Chris Lynn’s tweet and responded to the Australian in an equally comical manner.

Chris Lynn confirms commitment to T20 and T10 cricket

Talking to cricket.com.au, Lynn explained that the hectic schedule of the longer formats of cricket played a big factor in his decision to now only play T20I cricket for Australia or participate in T20 or T10 leagues around the world. He also added that cricket is just a part of life and sometimes one needs to prioritise their happiness by having a work-life balance. Lynn has been enjoying the T20 format more and the opportunities with new leagues coming up which excite the Australian opener tremendously.

