Aus Vs NZ: David Warner Reminds Tim Southee To Be A 'Nice Guy' After He Hits Joe Burns

Cricket is known as the 'Gentleman's Game' and if there is one team who totally lives up to the tag in modern-day cricket, then it has to be New Zealand. The Kiwis have gained the reputation of playing the game in the most gentle, modest and humble way possible. But in an incident that took place in the ongoing first Test match between Australia and New Zealand, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee showed that the Kiwis are capable of displaying aggression as he instigated an argument on the field during Day 1 of the first Test.

During the seventh over of the match, after Australia had won the toss, their opener Joe Burns faced a full-length ball from Southee which he respectfully defended back to the bowler and stood his ground. In response, Southee collected the ball and threw it back at the batsman in an attempt to run the batsman out. However, the ball rather hit Burns on his pads, who stood surprised at the crease. Southee went back with a grin without apologizing for hitting the batsman. However, David Warner, who was at the non-striker's end, did not take this lightly and got involved in a heated argument with the pacer.

David Warner and Tim Southee go at each other verbally

Southee: He was out (of his crease).

Warner: It hit his hand.

Southee: Well he’s in front of the wicket.

Warner: Mate, c’mon. You’re supposed to be Mr Nice Guy.

Umpire Aleem Dar and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played the middlemen as they put an end to the banter between the two players. At the time of writing this report, Australia were bowled out for 416 on Day 2 of the first Test under lights in Perth. Marnus Labuschagne had scored a fine century and top-scored with 143, after the home side won the toss and elected to bat first.

