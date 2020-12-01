CK Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Colombo Kings (CK) will face Dambulla Viiking (DV) in the upcoming contest of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CK vs DV match prediction, CK vs DV playing 11 and CK vs DV Dream11 team.
Colombo Kings have had a fabulous start to their Lanka Premier League campaign. With victories in their first two matches, the side are in spectacular form. With Andre Russell also joining the party with his fiery unbeaten 65 from just 19 deliveries in their last fixture against Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings' batting line-up looks to be one of the most dangerous ones in the competition. They will be keen to continue their winning streak and hold on to their position in the top half of the points table.
Dambulla Viiking also have a promising start to the tournament as they beat Kandy Tuskers in their first game of the season. They ended up on the losing side in their clash against Jaffna Stallions and will strive to get back to their winning ways. With both the teams have T20 stalwarts in their squads, fans of the league are in for yet another enthralling battle.
Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans
Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sachindu Colombage, Sundeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara.
Wicket-keepers: D Chandimal
Batsmen: A Russell (c), L Evans, U Tharanga
All-rounders: S Patel (vc), D Shanaka, R Mendis, I Udana
Bowlers: Anwar-Ali, Q Ahmad, D Chameera
As per our CK vs DV Dream11 prediction, Colombo Kings will be favourites to win the match.
