T20 World Cup 2021 Could Be Shifted Out Of India Due To COVID-19: PCB Chief Wasim Khan

Hosting an event of the stature of a World Cup is a matter of dignity for any cricketing nation. India, who hosted the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016, is gearing up to host the marque event yet again in 2021. With there being an exponential growth in the cricket infrastructure in the nation, India undoubtedly has all the resources to pull off the mega event successfully. However, the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan, is of a contrasting opinion.
The cricket fraternity extolled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their impeccable execution of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League amidst the pandemic. The board has yet another imposing challenge coming their way in the form of the T20 World Cup 2021. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is optimistic about the prospect of the World Cup coming back to India, as seen recently in one of his Instagram posts where he launched the tournament along with secretary Jay Shah in the UAE. Wasim Khan feels that this could not likely be the case as the event could be moved out of the country.
In an interview with Cricket Baaz, Khan expressed his concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India and the increasing number of cases. He assumed that the T20 World Cup could be shifted to the UAE because of the same reasons. With the England series coming up in 2021, along with the Dream11 Indian Premier League, the PCB chief opined that a proper assessment could only be made by April.
With the tensions surrounding the two neighbouring countries, Khan also confirmed that the board has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI expressing his concerns regarding the visa for the Pakistani contingent. He revealed that chairman Ehsan Mani has sought a written assurance to ensure the team does not face any issues pertaining to their visas.
Ganguly and Shah posed with the coveted trophy back in November. The seventh edition of the showpiece event was slated to be held in Australia earlier this year. However, it was called off due to the pandemic. Sourav Ganguly had earlier stated that it is a great honour to have the opportunity to organize the event and ensured that he will leave no stones unturned in the preparations leading to the tournament.
It's time for india in 21 ..ICC T20 World cup @ICC @BCCI @JayShah @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/Ob4m5RWRqY— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 12, 2020
