CK Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Colombo Kings (CK) will face Kandy Tuskers (KT) in the opening contest of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota at 7:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CK vs KT match prediction, probable CK vs KT playing 11 and CK vs KT Dream11 team. CK vs KT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
The much anticipated Lanka Premier League 2020 will finally get underway on Thursday. The first clash of the competition is bound to grab a lot of eyeballs due to the star-studded line-ups. Sri Lankan superstar Angelo Mathews will lead the Colombo Kings team that will also feature T20 stalwarts like Andre Russell, Isuru Udana and Dinesh Chandimal. With a strong contingent, Colombo Kings are one of the favourites going into the tournament.
📸POWER HITTER Ander Russell on last night 🏏 #එක්වජයගමූ #WinItTogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் #LPL2020 #LPLT20 #LPL #My11CircleLPL pic.twitter.com/ZoKvjgSFAI— Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) November 26, 2020
Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, also seem to be a formidable side considering the experienced players they have roped in. The team consists of impressive players like Brendan Taylor, Kusal Mendis and Asela Gunaratne. Veteran Indian bowlers Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel are also set to take the field for the Kandy Tuskers team in the opening fixture.
Angelo Mathews (captain), Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans
Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor
Wicket-keepers: K Perera (vc)
Batsmen: A Gunaratne, D Drummond, K Mendis, L Evans
All-rounders: A Russell (c), A Mathews, I Pathan
Bowlers: D Steyn, I Udana, S Tanvir
As per our CK vs KT Dream11 prediction, Colombo Kings will be favourites to win the match.
