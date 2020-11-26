CK Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Colombo Kings (CK) will face Kandy Tuskers (KT) in the opening contest of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota at 7:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CK vs KT match prediction, probable CK vs KT playing 11 and CK vs KT Dream11 team. CK vs KT live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

CK vs KT live: CK vs KT Dream11 prediction and preview

The much anticipated Lanka Premier League 2020 will finally get underway on Thursday. The first clash of the competition is bound to grab a lot of eyeballs due to the star-studded line-ups. Sri Lankan superstar Angelo Mathews will lead the Colombo Kings team that will also feature T20 stalwarts like Andre Russell, Isuru Udana and Dinesh Chandimal. With a strong contingent, Colombo Kings are one of the favourites going into the tournament.

Kandy Tuskers, on the other hand, also seem to be a formidable side considering the experienced players they have roped in. The team consists of impressive players like Brendan Taylor, Kusal Mendis and Asela Gunaratne. Veteran Indian bowlers Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel are also set to take the field for the Kandy Tuskers team in the opening fixture.

CK vs KT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CK vs KT Dream11 team

CK squad for CK vs KT Dream11 team

Angelo Mathews (captain), Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans

KT squad for CK vs KT Dream11 team

Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

CK vs KT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from CK vs KT playing 11

A Russell

A Mathews

K Perera

K Mendis

CK vs KT match prediction: CK vs KT Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Perera (vc)

Batsmen: A Gunaratne, D Drummond, K Mendis, L Evans

All-rounders: A Russell (c), A Mathews, I Pathan

Bowlers: D Steyn, I Udana, S Tanvir

CK vs KT live: CK vs KT Dream11 prediction

As per our CK vs KT Dream11 prediction, Colombo Kings will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CK vs KT Dream11 prediction, top picks and CK vs KT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CK vs KT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

