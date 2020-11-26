Ind Vs Aus 2020: Virat Kohli Comes 2nd To Rohit Sharma For Top ODI Record Since Jan 2019

Australia will square off with India in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The live action of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). This is the first international assignment for Team India since the COVID-19 induced hiatus in March. On the other hand, Australia last played an ODI series in September against England which they clinched by a 2-1 margin.

Here are some interesting stats ahead of Ind vs Aus 2020 series

The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia on Thursday uploaded a post featuring some of the interesting stats from the Australia-India rivalry. From individual records to head-to-head rivalry, the post had some fascinating stats. Let's take a look at the India-Australia stats.

As far as head-to-head record between the two cricketing giants is concerned, Australia lead the rivalry with a considerable margin. The five-time world champions have locked horns with the Men in Blue in 140 ODIs. While Australia have won 78 matches, India have emerged victorious on 52 occasions. Ten matches have ended in no result.

As far as recent meetings between the two nations are concerned, it is India who hold a slender 3-3 lead over the Aussies.

Mohammad Shami is the leading wicket-taker in the world in ODIs since January 1, 2019, with 50 wickets to his name. Shami is followed by Pat Cummins (43), Adam Zampa (43), Sheldon Cottrell (41) and Mitchell Starc (38).

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in ODIs since January 1, 2019, with 1661 runs to his name. Notably, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is behind Sharma with 1,635 runs. Kohli is followed by Shai Hope (1627), Aaron Finch (1565) and Babar Azam (1313).

The best in the world are going head-to-head!



Virat Kohli record vs Australia

The Virat Kohli record vs Australia is staggering in Tests, as well as, ODIs. The 31-year old has played 19 Tests vs Australia, having scored 1604 runs at a stunning average of 48.60 to go with seven hundreds and four fifties. As far as ODIs are concerned, the Indian captain has scored 1910 runs in 40 games at a blistering average of 54.57 with the help of eight fifties and as many hundreds.

Rohit Sharma injury

Rohit Sharma was left out of the Indian squad due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who is set to be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is against Australia. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit before taking a final call. The Mumbai skipper is currently at the NCA in Bangalore where he is undergoing rehab.

Indian fans will hope that Rohit recovers in time ahead of the Ind vs Aus 2020 Test series as if he misses out on the series, it will be a huge blow for the team, who are set to be without Kohli's services for the final three Tests. The Indian captain won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

