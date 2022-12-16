Clarke Sheds Startling Details On Warne-Starc Feud After Pacer's 'we’ll Never Know' Remark

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne was one of the harshest critics of superstar pacer Mitchell Starc, as he often made headlines for questioning the latter’s spot in the Test team. Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Starc revealed his sadness over not mending terms with Warne. Meanwhile, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has now revealed interesting details about the Warne-Stark feud.

As per Fox Sports, in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, ahead of the first Test match against South Africa at The Gabba, Starc reflected on his thoughts on the criticism by the late spinner. The 32-year-old speedster said, “The disappointing part, or the sad part, is that we never got to have that conversation. I guess we’ll never know (whether it was personal). I don’t know – I never got a phone call to take up that offer (of a beer). Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

'I’m going to reach out to Starccy': Michael Clarke

On knowing about Starc’s thoughts on the matter, Clarke insisted the late great had a great liking for the pacer and had nothing personal against him. “I can tell you now. Warnie liked Starccy. I’m going to reach out to Starccy because I don’t think Starccy realizes that Warnie actually loved him. Really liked him, thought he had so many good things about his game,” the former Aussie captain said on Sky Sports Radio.

A look at Mitchell Starc's cricketing career so far

It is pertinent to mention that although Warne was known for his fierce criticism of the pacer, he also gave him due credit for impressive performances. One such instance occurred during the Ashes 2021-22 series where Starc finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia with 19 scalps in five games. Australia memorably won the Ashes series by 4-0 against England, under first-time skipper Pat Cummins.

Making his international debut in 2010, the 32-year-old has established himself as one of the best pacers around the globe. He has played 73 Test matches so far and has retired with 296 wickets. In the ODIs, he has returned with 211 wickets in 117 games, having played a key role in the team’s ICC ODI World Cup 2015 triumph, under Clarke’s leadership. The pacer has also notched up 73 scalps in 58 T20I games and was also a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021-winning Australia squad.