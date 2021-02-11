CLI Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

City Lions will take on Pakcelona in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 11 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CLI vs PAK Dream11 prediction, probable CLI vs PAK playing 11 and CLI vs PAK Dream11 team.

CLI vs PAK Dream11 prediction: CLI vs PAK Dream11 preview

City Lions are yet to open their account in the competition after losing their opening fixture versus the Barna Royals. Lions lost the match by 10 runs as they looked to chase down the target of 87 runs. Royals scored 86/8 after batting first with Syed Gulraiz Hussain top-scoring for the team with 19 runs. Annas Sultan Khan was the other major contributor with 15 runs. For the Lions, Sikandar picked up 3 wickets.

The Lions failed to chase down the target despite an unbeaten 26 from Irfan Muhammad. Apart from Irfan, Abid Hussain (16 runs) and Kashif Shafi (17 runs) were the other major contributors with the bat. For Royals, Hamza Azhar and Waqas Anwar picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Pakcelona, on the other hand, have lost both their matches so far and are rooted to the bottom of the points table due to their poor net run rate. The upcoming match against City Lions presents them with an opportunity to not only win their first match of the tournament but also climb up the points table. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

CLI vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Probable CLI vs PAK playing 11s

CLI: Raja Sikandar, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan.

PAK:Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal (wk),Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Shahzad, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan.

CLI vs PAK live: CLI vs PAK top picks

Muhammad Amir Raza

Nouman Rukhsar

Shahzad Khan

Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

CLI vs PAK Dream11 live: CLI vs PAK Dream11 team

CLI vs PAK live: CLI vs PAK match prediction

As per our prediction, CLI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CLI vs PAK match prediction and CLI vs PAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CLI vs PAK Dream11 team and CLI vs PAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

