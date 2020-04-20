Clive Lloyd Gives Cheeky Reply For Not Watching Ranveer Singh Lift WC During 83's Climax

The 1983 World Cup triumph was India's first major victory at the ICC tournaments. The famous win in England revolutionized Indian cricket forever. The image of former captain Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at Lords is still etched in the minds of cricketing fans.

There's a Bollywood film that has been made on the journey of the team that won the 1983 World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. Recently, the director of 83 movie, Kabir Khan was in a live session with actor Boman Irani where he revealed an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the film.

83 movie director Kabir Khan reveals interesting incident involving Clive Lloyd

During the live session, the duo discussed some fun stories about the making of the upcoming 83 movie. In their chat, Kabir Khan told the viewers how the then West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was also present at the film’s sets in London when they were filming the climax where Team India lifts the Cup. Kabir Khan added that interestingly, Clive Lloyd’s son plays the cricketer in the film.

Kabir Khan said that he asked Clive Lloyd to come a little closer so that he could witness the scene in a better way. In response, Clive Lloyd took it sportingly and said with with that he did not want to see the World Cup going away for the second time and so close yet again from the same Lord's balcony. Kabir Khan also revealed some more details from the filming. Malcolm Marshall’s son Mali plays his father in the film as well.

When he ran into bowl to Addinath M Kothare, who is playing Dilip Vengarkar in the 83 movie, he almost ended up hurting him. The detail is actually interesting because in real life, Marshall’s bouncer had badly hurt Vengsarkar which is why latter could not feature in the finals, which was a huge blow for India ahead of the big game. The 83 movie, which was slated for an April 10 release, was put on hold due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

