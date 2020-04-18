Virat Kohli My Favourite Cricketer, Kapil Dev India's Best-ever Captain: S Sreesanth

The lockdown in India was extended to May 3 due to the dire situation in the country. More than 14,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India with 480 people falling prey to the deadly virus. All the supporting events in the world have been called off indefinitely. The IPL 2020 was also postponed indefinitely which has given the cricketers some time off.

They are making the most of this time by indulging on social media and interacting with fans. Recently, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen and Jasprit Bumrah had gone live on Instagram where they spoke on several topics. The latest cricketer to join the bandwagon is S Sreesanth, where he answered a lot of interesting questions.

Sreesanth names his favourite batsman and bowler from the Indian team

During a live session on the Helo app, a fan asked S Sreesanth to pick his favourite batsman and bowler in modern-day cricket. S Sreesanth picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman and chose Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler. On being asked about his favourite Indian captain, he picked 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev as his favourite captain of all-time.

The fan also asked S Sreesanth about his opinion on an India-Pakistan fundraising series which was proposed by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. The 38-year old said that the two countries are not on good terms with each other. He added that looking at the havoc caused by the pandemic, the topmost priorities should be the upliftment of India and the improvement of the public health situation. He further said that personally, he is not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless political relations between the two countries improve.

S Sreesanth hopeful of making India comeback

The Kerala bowler is one of the most controversial bowlers that emerged out of Indian cricket. He was known for his aggressive nature and wild celebrations. The right-arm pacer was handed with a lifetime ban from BCCI for having an involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal of IPL. However, in 2019, the Supreme Court reduced his ban to seven years that will end in the month of August this year. Moreover, Sreesanth has not lost his hope of playing for Team India once again, although the chances are very slim because of his age and form.

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM