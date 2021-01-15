CM W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2021 Match Preview

The Canterbury Magicians will lock horns with the Wellington Blaze in the league match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The CM W vs WB W match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The CM W vs WB W live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 16. Here, we take a look at CM W vs WB W live scores, CM W vs WB W match prediction and CM W vs WB W playing 11.

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: CM W vs WB W live match preview

The Magicians will be high on confidence after winning their previous match versus the Spirits on Friday. Batting first, the Magicians scored 154/4 thanks to a fine half-century from KE Ebrahim who remained not out on 84 runs off 65 balls. Her innings was studded with 8 boundaries. Chasing 155 for victory, the Spirits were bowled out for just 110 with SR Asmussen picking up 2 wickets for 21 runs from her 4 overs.

The Blaze on other hand crushed the Sparks by 10 wickets in their previous match and are currently at the top of the points table. Blaze bowlers who were asked to bowl first by the Sparks performed exceptionally well with JM Kerr (2/15) and LM Kasperek (2/20) being the pick of the bowlers for their side as they restricted their opposition to just 128/7. Chasing 129 runs to win, Sophie Devine sent the Sparks bowlers for a leather hunt, smashing a world record 108 from 36 balls, which included 9 boundaries and 9 sixes. While the Blaze will start as slight favourites, the Magicians will be no pushovers.

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Probable CM W vs WB W playing 11

CM W: FL Mackay, NB Cox, AE Satterthwaite, KE Ebrahim, LEV Hughes, GES Sullivan, KFG Nation, JL Savage, SR Asmussen, LMM Tahuhu, MJ Banks,

WB W: SFM Devine, ML Green, AC Kerr, LM Kasperek, TMM Newton, JT McFadyen, RM Burns, JM Kerr, CR King, MP Singh, GE Plimmer

CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CM W vs WB W Dream11 team

AE Satterthwaite

KE Ebrahim

SFM Devine

JM Kerr

CM W vs WB W Dream 11 prediction: CM W vs WB W Dream11 team

CM W vs WB W live: CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction

As per our CM W vs WB W Dream 11 prediction, WB W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CM W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CM W vs WB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CM W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket Wellington / Twitter

