Shoaib Akhtar Holds PCB Accountable For Turning Players Into 'school-level' Cricketers

With Pakistan finding themselves in a difficult position in the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing in average players before adding that the Pak national team is playing school-level cricket.

"The policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board is seeing them get what they had sowed. They keep bringing and playing average players, and they keep making an average team and will continue to do average work and because of this, average results will keep coming," said Akhtar in a video posted on his official Twitter handle. "Whenever Pakistan will play Test cricket, they will be exposed. They are playing school-level cricket and the management has made them school-level cricketers. And now they are again thinking to change the management but when will you change?", the 'Rawalpindi Express' added.

Watch the video of Akhtar openly criticising PCB here:

Clubs teams would play better than this. pic.twitter.com/r9m4ekqbeq — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 5, 2021

New Zealand in the driver's seat

After having won the first Test comfortably last week, New Zealand are once again in the driver's seat to win the second and final Test match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Skipper Kane Williamson led from the front as he scored his fourth Test double century (238) and was ably supported by middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls (157) as the duo added 369 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Tail-ender batsman Daryl Mitchell chipped in with an unbeaten 102 as the Kiwis declared their innings at 659/6.

Pakistan in their second innings are 8/1 after having lost opener Shan Masood early for a duck. The visitors are trailing by a mammoth 354 runs at the end of play on Day 3.

