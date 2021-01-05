Team India Players Look To 'get Into The Groove' After An Extended Break For SCG Test

Team India have had a break of more than a week after they registered a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and now they will be looking to stay focused and rediscover their rhythm heading into the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground that gets underway on Thursday.

'Getting into the groove'

Meanwhile, the players meant some serious business ahead of the all-important SCG Test as they looked to get into the groove during a recent practice session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a few images of players sweating it out during the session after an extended break between the second and third Test matches.

In one of the images, fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving some instructions while the players can be seen listening to their fielding coach keenly. In the other image, India's stand-in captain for this Test series Ajinkya Rahane can be seen engaged in fielding practice. In the final two images, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant can be seen warming up while frontline pacer Mohammed Siraj is preparing himself to make the ball do the talking once again as he had done in the MCG Test.

#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third #AUSvIND Test in Sydney 💪💪



📸📸: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/izostuAm6N — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021

Who will gain the upper hand at SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match last week.

The focus now shifts towards the third Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday i.e. January 7, 2021. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

