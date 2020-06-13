Kuldeep Yadav Recalls His Very First Meeting With Spin-twin Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. The duo has won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The spin twins are fondly known as 'KulCha' Now, Kuldeep has recalled his first-ever meeting with his bowling partner.

'Remember meeting Chahal at...': Kuldeep Yadav

While interacting on the cricket segment of a news channel, Yadav went on to say that he had first met Chahal at the breakfast table when he was selected by the Mumbai Indians and had gone for practice and that is when Yuzi was playing at the DY Patil stadium. The chinaman bowler then mentioned that the Haryana leg-spinner had given him a lot of respect and their bond grew from there.

He then added that the 29-year-old cares a lot for him and treats him like a younger brother. The left-arm spinner then added that his bowling partner also gives him ideas about life and cricket and whenever he has some problems, Yuzvendra Chahal comes and talks to him and that is the reason why their chemistry looks so good.

'No.1 Contenders': Kuldeep Yadav

During the same interactive session, Kuldeep went on to say that the Men In Blue have a really good team that consists of good all-rounders, batsmen and especially the bowlers which according to the young Chinaman bowler makes the 2007 T20 world champions the 'No.1' contenders for the title Down Under.

The wrist-spinner then mentioned that India's spin attack has been one of the best and so has been the batting. He then added that the players always keep the team as their priority which increases their chances of winning. Furthermore, the left-arm spinner is hopeful that the T20 World Cup will happen and they can get the trophy back home.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders while Yuzi will be representing the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic.

Coming back to international cricket, the India-South Africa ODI series has been rescheduled at a later date, whereas, their next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

