Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his disagreement with the current Indian coaching setup being granted frequent breaks. While speaking at a press conference ahead of the T20I series between India and New Zealand, Shastri said he is not okay with Rahul Dravid & Co. taking constant breaks, adding that it affects the relationship between the coach and players. Shastri questioned the decision of granting Dravid so many breaks in between assignments, saying that the 2-3 months of the IPL should be enough for a coach to rest.

"I do not believe in breaks. Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to then, be in control of that team. These breaks... what do you need that many breaks for to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL, that's enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands on, whoever he is," Shastri said during the virtual press conference ahead of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.

Dravid's coaching stint

Dravid is not part of the Indian team that has travelled to New Zealand for the upcoming white-ball series. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has been handed the responsibility to coach the Men in Blue for their bilateral series against the Kiwis. However, this is not the first time Dravid and his coaching team will not be around for a series. Earlier, Dravid took a break during India's tour of Zimbabwe and was also absent during last month's home series against South Africa.

Dravid has not been able to create an impact with the team ever since he joined the Indian side as a coach. Under Dravid's coaching, India first failed to win the Asia Cup in the UAE before getting eliminated from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, Team India has shown phenomenal form in bilateral contests in the past 12 months, emerging victorious in all of their T20I series.

India are slated to lock horns in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting November 18. The first match will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Hardik Pandya has been named the Indian captain for the T20I series as senior players have been rested alongside Dravid.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Image: AP/BCCI