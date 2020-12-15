CON Vs STL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super League Match Preview

Coronations and Starlights will meet in the upcoming match of the Women's Super League. The CON vs STL match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST from the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Tuesday, December 15. Here is a look at the CON vs STL match prediction, CON vs STL playing 11 and CON vs STL Dream11 team.

CON vs STL live: CON vs STL Dream11 prediction and preview

The league fixtures are of utmost importance for the participating teams, as the side to finish on top will be crowned as the winners of the tournament. A total of four teams will take part in the cricket series. Apart from Coronations and Starlights, Thistles and Duchesses are the other two teams. Coronations have had a flying start to their campaign as they claimed a crucial victory against Duchesses.

ALSO READ | Melbourne Stars' N Larkin Comically Tries To Take Run With Ball Stuck INSIDE Jersey: WATCH

Coronations are currently placed at the second position of the table, and a win in this contest will help them hold on to their position in the top half of the standing. Starlights are still searching for their maiden victory after they failed to cross the line in their opening encounter. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will be keen to claim the crucial winning points to get going in the tournament.

ICYMI: All the results from day one of the the Women's T20 Super League! 🏏#WSLT20 pic.twitter.com/bWrpL5MNJV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 14, 2020

CON vs STL Dream11 prediction: CON vs STL squads

CON squad: Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Zintle kula, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Has STRONG Warning For The Australians Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

STL squad: Lizelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar, Nondumiso Shangase, Khushi Mistry, Leah Jones, Christine Tomlinson, Chloe Tryon

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Singles Out One HUGE Reason Behind Increasing Number Of Concussions

CON vs STL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CON vs STL playing 11

L Wolvaardt

K Thompson

L Lee

A Khaka

ALSO READ | Justin Langer Says Cameron Green 'looks In Really Good Spirits' To Make His Test Debut

CON vs STL match prediction: CON vs STL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A Grobbelaar

Batters: L Wolvaardt (c), M Landman, L Goodfall, L Lee (vc)

All-rounders: K Thompson, K Mistry, N Klerk

Bowlers: M Klaas, A Khaka, J Winster

CON vs STL live: CON vs STL Dream11 prediction

As per our CON vs STL Dream11 prediction, CON will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CON vs STL Dream11 prediction, top picks and CON vs STL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CON vs STL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.