Melbourne Stars' N Larkin Comically Tries To Take Run With Ball Stuck INSIDE Jersey: WATCH

The Big Bash League is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining cricket tournaments in the world. The Australian T20 competition is known for its high-octane and fast-paced cricket matches and also for introducing one-of-a-kind aspects to the game of cricket. For instance, the new rules for BBL 2020, the bat flip, and even the highly popular Zing bails. However, this time around it is a hilarious incident that has brought the competition into the spotlight.

Nick Larkin attempts to sneak in a run with the ball stuck in his jersey

Melbourne stars took on the Sydney Thunder on Saturday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The two teams were involved in a closely fought battle, however, what caught the attention of the fans was a hilarious incident that took place when Nick Larkin was at the crease. In the final over of the first innings, Larkin was up against Sydney Thunder's star bowler Daniel Sams and the task to score quick valuable runs.

Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin... 😝



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/M4T4h2l3g6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2020

The batsman attempted to heave the ball onto the on side but was deceived by the change of pace and ended up missing the ball. The ball, however, sneaked into the player's shirt. Despite that, Nick Larkin attempted to complete a quick single. The fielders were unaware and were searching for the ball. However, ultimately, the run was not added to the Melbourne team's tally.

BBL 2020: BBL points table updates

The Melbourne Stars eventually managed to win the contest comfortably by 22 runs and claimed their second successive win in the competition. They are currently placed right at the top of the BBL points table with eight points to their name. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have a single victory in two matches and are stationed at fifth place. Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat are yet to get off the mark on the points table and are languishing at the bottom.

Big Bash live in India: How to watch the matches live in India?

Fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD) to catch the Big Bash live in India. The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. For live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the leagues, as well as the franchises.

