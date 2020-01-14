Gautam Gambhir Lifts The Lid Over Justin Langer Roasting Him For His Technique In 2015

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir showered praise on Australia's head coach Justin Langer by saying that the legendary batsman was the right person to take Australian cricket forward. Justin Langer took over as coach of the Australian team after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Under Langer, Australia reached the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and retained the Ashes in England a few months later.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Mocks Steve Smith's Comparison With Virat Kohli In ODI Cricket

Gautam Gambhir recalls Justin Langer’s advice in 2015

While writing for a leading Indian daily, Gautam Gambhir wrote that he previously worked with Justin Langer when the Australian helped him with his batting in 2015. He added that while attending one of Langer’s workshops at the WACA in Perth, he was convinced that the former Australian opener is the right person to coach their national side. In his article, the Indian batsman refers to the present Australian unit as ‘Langer’s side’.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir & Madan Lal Set To Be Appointed As Members Of BCCI's CAC

Gautam Gambhir said that he was highly impressed by the research Justin Langer puts into his work. He revealed that Langer showed him a clip of his batting for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his office. Langer then went on to explain to him about his problems with batting while talking about his older technique.

Gautam Gambhir also revealed that he offered Justin Langer to position of KKR's coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the former Australian opener refused with a smile by saying that he needed to be with his ailing mother at the time.

Also Read | IPL Has Played Into Australia's Hands With Lucrative Pat Cummins Deal: Justin Langer

Ind vs Aus 2020

Australia are currently on a tour to India to play a three-match ODI series between January 14 and January 19. The matches will be taking place in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru. The series will bring an end to India’s gruelling home season which began in September 2019.

Also Read | Justin Langer Puts A Smile On 80-year-old Superfan's Face With A Heartwarming Gesture

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli hit some boundaries off Bumrah's bowling in the nets today.



Hear what the Skipper has to say about the same 😅 pic.twitter.com/g81FTR5jRT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020

Also Read | IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders' Best Playing XI Of 2010s Ft. Gautam Gambhir, Andre Russell

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Calls KXIP 'Desperate' For Going After Sheldon Cottrell In IPL Auction 2020